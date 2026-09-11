‘Needed More’—Barcelona Chief Offers Blunt Explanation of Marcus Rashford Snub

Barcelona sporting director has hailed summer signing Anthony Gordon as a much better “fit” for Hansi Flick’s team than Marcus Rashford.

Rashford, who has returned to parent club Manchester United this season, enjoyed a fruitful campaign at Camp Nou in 2025–26—registering 14 goals and 11 assists across all competitions while earning winner’s medals in La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

However, Barça surprised many by deciding not to take up the option to buy the 28-year-old at the end of his season-long loan—with the transfer fee set at just €35 million ($40 million)—instead opting to pursue Rashford’s more expensive England teammate, Gordon.

Gordon, 25, ended up joining Barcelona for around €80 million ($93 million) including add-ons and has been an instant hit at the club, contributing four assists in as many games during an unbeaten start to 2026–27.

‘Gordon a Better Fit Than Rashford’—Deco

Anthony Gordon has settled quickly at Camp Nou. | Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Deco hailed Gordon’s stylistic fit with Barça, revealing that the decision was to target a player who offered more “intensity” in attack.

“We are extremely grateful to Rashford,” Deco told Catalan radio station RAC1, discussing the differences between the two wide forwards.

“He contributed a lot last season, but our idea of play is much more linked to Anthony’s. His style fits with what the coach is looking for.

“In the case of Gordon, we saw that he was one of the figures we needed.

“When Raphinha wasn’t on the pitch, the team lost energy and with him we could solve it. The big advantage we had is that the player wanted to come and he was able to put on pressure [at Newcastle to be allowed to leave].”

He added: “We had a clear idea what we’re looking for. We needed more intensity. We analyzed a lot of wingers. Signing someone from the Premier League is almost impossible, but [Flick] was clear with what he wanted and we worked on a deal from there.”

What Next for Rashford?

Can Marcus Rashford resurrect his Man Utd career? | Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Deco’s comments may feel like a blow to Rashford, who has previously faced criticism over his work rate in attack.

After Barcelona opted not to make his signing a permanent one, landing spots for the England international, who is on a contract worth around £325,000 ($440,000) per week, became extremely limited. Reports claim there were approaches to United—including from Turkish Süper Lig giants Fenerbahçe—during the transfer window, but ultimately the interest came to nothing.

Rashford has since been reintegrated into the United first team this season, making two starts for under Michael Carrick so far. However, longer-term questions over his future remain.

“He’s adding to the group for us; it’s pretty obvious,” United manager Carrick said of Rashford in August, following the 5–2 victory over Ipswich.

“I’ve known him for a while. He wasn’t here when I came back, and now he is. I think he’s making the most of that for us and for him as well, to have the opportunity to be here. He’s one of our own. He’s living his dream, playing here and trying to be successful and win.

“Whatever’s gone on, I think part of this club, there were players that maybe were going to leave, didn’t leave. It’s always about what you do next and what your intentions are.

“He’s been fantastic since he came back, I have to say, and it was great to see him on the pitch today for us. Marcus feels like a new signing.”