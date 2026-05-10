Barcelona Confirm Death of Hansi Flick’s Father Before El Clasico

Barcelona announced that Hansi Flick’s father passed away on the eve of the potentially title-clinching bout against Real Madrid.

The German manager shared the news to his Barcelona squad and as the club’s hierarchy on Sunday morning as the team’s camp started prior to El Clásico, per reports. Shortly after, the Catalans released a statement showing their support for Flick.

“Barcelona and the entire Blaugrana family wish to send all our love to Hansi Flick after the passing of his father,” Barcelona said in a statement. “We share in your sorrow and our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time.”

Still, the expectation is that Flick will be on the touchline in El Clásico on Sunday night, where a draw suffices for the Catalans to become back-to-back La Liga champions.

Real Madrid Show Support for Hansi Flick

Hansi Flick missed the first El Clásico of the season through suspension. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The devastating news clouded the atmosphere in the hours leading up to one of the biggest games of the season, with messages of support for Flick from all over the soccer world taking center stage.

Prior to attempting to spoil Barcelona’s title celebrations, Real Madrid left rivalry aside and released a statement of their own to offer their condolences to Flick’s family during this difficult time.

“Real Madrid, their President and their board of directors deeply regret the passing of the father of Hansi Flick, Barcelona’s manager,” Madrid’s statement said. “Real Madrid wishes to express its condolences and affection to his family and all his loved ones. Rest in peace.”

According to AS, Barcelona players will wear a black ribbon on their sleeves during El Clásico and a minute of silence will be held in honor of Flick’s father prior to the start of the match.

Despite the tragic news and the difficult moment Flick is going through off the pitch, he’ll try to continue his stellar record in El Clásico.

Since he landed in Catalonia, Barça have won all five of their games against Real Madrid with Flick on the touchline, with the only defeat in that span coming in the reverse fixture back in October, where Flick was suspended and assistant coach Marcus Sorg was in charge of Barça at the Bernabéu.

A draw would be enough to seal the La Liga title for Barcelona, who currently boast a lead of 11 points with just four matches left to play.

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