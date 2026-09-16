Barcelona Give ‘Haaland of the Nile’ $115 Million Release Clause

Teenage striker Hamza Abdelkarim has signed a new contract at Barcelona, with a release clause worth $115 million (€100 million).

The 18-year-old only joined Barça back in February, initially on loan. The move from Egyptian club Al Ahly was made permanent over the summer with a transfer fee of $1.7 million (€1.5 million).

Despite only making his move official a matter of weeks ago, Abdelkarim has already been given a new contract, with a salary bump and high fixed release clause.

The forward impressed in preseason, scoring four times, and has since made his first-team debut as a substitute in the 5–2 win over Rayo Vallecano at the end of August.

Abdelkarim Unfazed by Haaland Comparisons

Hamza Abdelkarim is not short of confidence. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

While a young attacking prodigy coming out of Egypt might reasonably be expected to be compared to Mohamed Salah, Abdelrakim has earned the moniker ‘Haaland of the Nile’ and is embracing it.

“When someone asks me which players I look up to and learn from, I think [Erling] Haaland is an amazing striker,” Abdelkarim told the press after signing his new Barcelona deal.

"He has a lot of strengths. Always when I watch him, I find something I can learn from him and something I can do to improve my game.

“We all know how good he is at scoring goals. He’s always in the right place. That’s something you can learn. I can see why you’re saying [I am the] Haaland of the Nile.”

How Good Is Barça’s Latest Wonderkid?

The teenager has already played at a World Cup. | Ayman Aref/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The new contract and considerable buyout clause is a massive show of faith from Barcelona in Abdelkarim, and hopes are high for the striker.

Abdelkarim, who is the first Egyptian ever to play for Barcelona, is knocking on the door of Hansi Flick’s first team despite only turning 18 earlier this year. Meanwhile, he is fast becoming an important player for his country. The youngster featured in four out of five of the Pharaohs’ World Cup matches this summer and is seen as one of North African soccer’s most exciting talents.

At over 6’ tall, Abdelkarim is physically imposing and a clinical finisher, showing his potential to Barça fans with four goals in five friendly appearances. Earlier this summer, SPORT reported that Barcelona see Abdelkarim as a player who could bypass the B team entirely and is set to spend more time with Flick’s senior squad this season, as a plan B option in attack.

With Robert Lewandowski’s departure, Barcelona’s roster lacks a traditional No.9—a role that Abdelkarim could be asked to fulfil as a more old-school striker, with strong back-to-goal play and poacher’s instincts.

“Playing time is the coach’s decision, and I respect that,” he told reporters at his contract signing. “I work every day to improve . I need time to get better and help the team. I know my playing time will come, and I have to be ready for it.”