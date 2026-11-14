Barcelona Get Massive Raphinha Boost at Brazil’s Expense—But There’s a Catch

Raphinha won’t feature again for Brazil during the November international window after he received a red card in a friendly against Japan ... much to Barcelona’s delight.

Brazil’s new No. 10 had a difficult evening in La Seleçao’s 3–2 defeat to Japan. Raphinha couldn’t make a significant impact and made way for Endrick 71 minutes into the game.

But Raphinha was visibly upset with refereeing decisions he felt favored Japan and voiced his displeasure to the fourth official when he left the pitch. When Japan scored the match-winner in stoppage time, Raphinha angrily complained to the referee, as he felt there had been a foul that wasn’t called in the lead-up to the goal.

As a result of his attack on the referee, Raphinha received a red card despite being on the bench—as did Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti.

FIFA rules indicate that players sent off in friendly matches must serve a suspension in the following international friendly. Therefore, Raphinha won’t feature in Brazil’s second and final game of the window against Singapore next Tuesday.

The biggest winners in this? Barcelona, who must be celebrating, given Raphinha is all but certain to return to Catalonia injury free from international duty for the first time in 2026. However, even if Raphinha could theoretically return to Spain early since he’s suspended for Brazil’s next game, he isn’t expected to fly back to Catalonia prematurely.

Brazil Confirm Raphinha Won’t Return to Barcelona Early

Raphinha saw red in a chaotic ending of Brazil’s friendly vs. Japan. | Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Reports began circulating following Raphinha’s red card stating that Brazil’s federation was considering letting the forward withdraw from the team’s camp to return to Barcelona. Whether it’s through injury or suspension, players have routinely been allowed to return to their clubs early from international duty if they aren’t available for selection.

Hansi Flick’s side would’ve gotten a huge boost had this come to pass as they continue to prepare for a busy schedule to end the year. However, after defending Raphinha following the red card incident, Brazil sporting director Rodrigo Caetano confirmed La Seleça’s captain will stay with the team for the rest of camp.

“Raphinha will stay with us,” Caetano said. “It makes no sense to let him go because he’s one of our leaders. We’ll see, calmly, who will represent the team in the best way possible in the next game.”

Although Barcelona will breathe a huge sigh of relief at Raphinha seemingly avoiding injury, him not being able to withdraw from camp early adds another layer of tension to the recent history of Barça, Raphinha and Brazil.

Barcelona and Brazil’s Complicated History Over Raphinha

Raphinha is Brazil’s captain in the absence of Marquinhos. | Ashok Kumar/Getty Images

Raphinha going on international duty has become a source of tension at Barcelona given he’s returned to Catalonia injured the last three times he’s gone to represent Brazil. This time around, tension was once again unavoidable.

Had it been for Barcelona, Raphinha wouldn’t have even traveled to join Brazil’s November camp. Instead, they wanted their striker to undergo a minor surgery to remove a cyst from his left ear. But Raphinha, keen on representing Brazil, moved up the surgery to be able to feature for La Seleçao, which reportedly led to tension with the Blaugrana.

Nevertheless, Raphinha was also forced to answer after he was criticized in Brazil for stating his minutes with La Seleçao would be managed after signing a contract renewal with Barcelona.

“Taking into consideration what has happened in the last three camps,” Raphinha said prior to the game against Japan. “With three injuries in practically the same area of the leg, what I meant to say was simply that I need to take care of myself. I want to be available not only for the national team, but for Barcelona as well.”

Raphinha apologized for his antics that led to his red card against Japan, but also stated that sometimes it’s hard not to react in that way after so many refereeing mistakes.

Barcelona would’ve wanted Raphinha to take the next flight back to Catalonia in an ideal world. But even is he stays a few extra days with La Seleçao, Raphinha missing the final match of the window and returning to Barcelona without a fresh injury blow is exactly the dream scenario Flick and Co. were hoping for.