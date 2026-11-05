Raphinha Inks Deserved Barcelona Extension With One Mission in Mind

Just when Raphinha’s 2026–27 couldn’t get off to a better start, the Brazilian inked a new contract with Barcelona, extending his stay at the Camp Nou through 2030.

Club sporting director Deco previously confirmed Raphinha was close to an extension in September, and now the forward signed on the dotted line less than two months later. Barcelona announced the new deal on Thursday with a ceremony to honor their captain.

“I want to give my best for the club and have a place in the hearts of the Culers,” Raphinha said after signing his extension. “In my first two years, I never imagined I’d be where I am now. I knew what I was capable of doing and giving to this club. I believed in my work and my determination to achieve good results.”

Raphinha made Catalonia his new home in 2022, after spells with Sporting CP, Rennes and Leeds United. He had a solid first two years with Barcelona, but he truly emerged as one of the best players in the world in 2024–25, tallying 56 goal contributions en route to a domestic treble.

Injuries marred his 2025–26 campaign, but that didn’t stop him from finding the back of the net 21 times to help Barcelona win La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup again. Remarkably, Raphinha has already almost matched last season’s haul in just three months of the current campaign, scoring 19 goals as the team’s new center forward.

“I’ve changed position, and I’m trying to do my best for everyone,” Raphinha added. “I try to adapt to whatever is asked of me. I enjoy it, and it’s easier with the quality we have in this team.”

Raphinha Chasing One Final Honor With Barcelona

Champions League glory has alluded Barcelona over the last decade. | Kevin Voigt/GettyImages

By his fourth season in Catalonia, Raphinha had already completed Spanish soccer. Some players can go their entire careers without winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey or the Spanish Super—just ask Atlético Madrid legend Antoine Griezmann.

Raphinha has already climbed all three mountaintops, but there is one trophy missing from his cabinet: the Champions League. Barcelona have not lifted the most prestigious title in club soccer since 2015, back when Lionel Messi was still leading the attack. In fact, the Catalans have not even made a Champions League final since that triumph in Berlin.

It’s a desire that looms over the team every season, and Raphinha hopes to finally help Barcelona become European champions again. “There’s one trophy I’m still missing, but I want to win as many as possible in this shirt between now and 2030,” he said on Thursday.

Raphinha and Barcelona currently sit fifth in the league phase standings, with three wins in their first four Champions League matches this season. A worrying 4–2 defeat to defending cup holders Paris Saint-Germain was a stark reminder of the gap between the top team in Europe and the Catalans.

Anything can happen in the Champions League, though, especially with players like Raphinha and Lamine Yamal terrorizing defenses.

Raphinha Brushes Off Fitness Concerns

Raphinha has a history of hamstring problems. | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Alarm bells sounded throughout Catalonia when Raphinha returned from international duty with another hamstring issue in September. The Barcelona captain only missed two games, but is due to join up with Brazil again for the final international window of the year.

Concerns only mounted when Raphinha admitted on Thursday he is “not at 100%” yet, despite scoring five goals in his last five appearances since returning to Hansi Flick’s ranks.

But the forward did his best to calm fears. “I take great care of myself, so the Culers shouldn’t worry. I do everything I can to be at my best.”

Barcelona will surely need Raphinha at his best to get past Atlético Madrid at the weekend. Diego Simeone’s side has won seven league games in a row, conceding just two goals during that run. If there is a winner on Sunday, the victor will take the top spot in La Liga.