SI

Barcelona Match Incredible 81-Year Goalscoring Record

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona have scored at least one goal in 44 consecutive games.

Roberto Casillas

Lamine Yamal (left) and Robert Lewandowski are two of Barcelona’s biggest goal threats.
Lamine Yamal (left) and Robert Lewandowski are two of Barcelona’s biggest goal threats. / Judit Cartiel/Getty Images

It’s well-known by now that Hansi Flick’s Barcelona are a goalscoring machine, but it’s getting to a point now where they’re breaking almost century-old records.

The 2–1 win against Real Sociedad over the weekend didn’t only see Barcelona overtake Real Madrid for the top spot in La Liga. The victory also marked the 44th straight game that Barcelona registered at least one goal, equaling the longest streak in club history.

You have to go back 81 years to find the Barcelona team that set the record. From 1942–1944, Juan José Nogués’s Barça scored in 44 consecutive games, but failed to win La Liga during that period.

Barcelona’s current streak guided them them to conquer the club’s first domestic treble a season ago, dominating Spanish soccer after going trophy-less in 2023–24.

Barcelona
Barcelona have scored 126 goals during their 44-game scoring streak. / Alex Caparros/Getty Images

On Dec. 15, 2024, Leganés defeated Barcelona 1–0 in La Liga, the last time Barcelona failed to score in a match across all competitions. A week later, on Dec. 21, Atlético Madrid also defeated Barcelona 2–1.

Despite the negative result, the 44-game streak began in the defeat to Atléti and Barcelona wouldn’t lose another La Liga game until after they had already been crowned 2024–25 champions.

It’s been over nine months since the last time Barcelona didn’t find the back of the net in a single game, an incredible achievement that highlights the attacking firepower the team has developed under Flick.

If Flick’s Barça want to extend the streak to 45 games to set the new all-time record, they’ll have to do so when they host the reigning Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain on Oct. 1.

dark. FREE NEWSLETTER. US Newsletter. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC (US Only)

Top Five Longest Barcelona Goalscoring Streaks

Time Period

Manager

Games

Dec. 2024–Sept. 2025

Hansi Flick

44

Nov. 1942-Feb. 1944

Juan José Nogués

44

April 2018–Jan. 2019

Ernesto Valeverde

39

May. 1927–Oct. 1928

Romà Forns

37

March. 1997–Oct. 1997

Bobby Robson / Louis van Gaal

37

Full Breakdown of Barcelona 44-Game Goalscoring Streak

Competition

Games Played

Goals Scored

La Liga

27

73

Champions League

9

24

Copa Del Rey

6

22

Spanish Super Cup

2

7

READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
Roberto Casillas
ROBERTO CASILLAS

Roberto Casillas is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering Liga MX, the Mexican National Team & Latin American players in Europe. He is a die hard Cruz Azul and Chelsea fan.

Home/Soccer