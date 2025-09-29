Barcelona Match Incredible 81-Year Goalscoring Record
It’s well-known by now that Hansi Flick’s Barcelona are a goalscoring machine, but it’s getting to a point now where they’re breaking almost century-old records.
The 2–1 win against Real Sociedad over the weekend didn’t only see Barcelona overtake Real Madrid for the top spot in La Liga. The victory also marked the 44th straight game that Barcelona registered at least one goal, equaling the longest streak in club history.
You have to go back 81 years to find the Barcelona team that set the record. From 1942–1944, Juan José Nogués’s Barça scored in 44 consecutive games, but failed to win La Liga during that period.
Barcelona’s current streak guided them them to conquer the club’s first domestic treble a season ago, dominating Spanish soccer after going trophy-less in 2023–24.
On Dec. 15, 2024, Leganés defeated Barcelona 1–0 in La Liga, the last time Barcelona failed to score in a match across all competitions. A week later, on Dec. 21, Atlético Madrid also defeated Barcelona 2–1.
Despite the negative result, the 44-game streak began in the defeat to Atléti and Barcelona wouldn’t lose another La Liga game until after they had already been crowned 2024–25 champions.
It’s been over nine months since the last time Barcelona didn’t find the back of the net in a single game, an incredible achievement that highlights the attacking firepower the team has developed under Flick.
If Flick’s Barça want to extend the streak to 45 games to set the new all-time record, they’ll have to do so when they host the reigning Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain on Oct. 1.
Top Five Longest Barcelona Goalscoring Streaks
Time Period
Manager
Games
Dec. 2024–Sept. 2025
Hansi Flick
44
Nov. 1942-Feb. 1944
Juan José Nogués
44
April 2018–Jan. 2019
Ernesto Valeverde
39
May. 1927–Oct. 1928
Romà Forns
37
March. 1997–Oct. 1997
Bobby Robson / Louis van Gaal
37
Full Breakdown of Barcelona 44-Game Goalscoring Streak
Competition
Games Played
Goals Scored
La Liga
27
73
Champions League
9
24
Copa Del Rey
6
22
Spanish Super Cup
2
7