‘Comfortable’—Barcelona Offered Unlikely New Julian Alvarez Alternative

Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo has offered his services to manager Hansi Flick as an alternative to the La Liga champions’ ongoing pursuit of Atlético Madrid’s Julián Álvarez.

Álvarez, who’s also attracted interest from Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, said after Argentina’s 2–0 victory over Austria at the World Cup that he wishes to “fulfil his dream” amid Barça intrigue.

"I spoke with ​people at the club [Atléti], with those I had to speak with and the ​best thing for everyone is ‌a transfer and I want to fulfil my dream," Álvarez ​told reporters on June 26.

"It's not the time to talk about ​this, but I also can't hide ⁠it. I try to ⁠be an honest person."

Real Madrid ended their pursuit of the Argentine striker after a $173 million (€150 million) offer was rebuffed, and Atléti have already mocked Barça’s efforts to sign the 26-year-old. The La Liga champions won’t wait forever, and there may come a time when Barça need to consider alternatives.

’I Feel Comfortable There’—Dani Olmo Happy to Cover at Striker

Olmo has offered himself as an unlikely solution. | Maja Hitij/FIFA/Getty Images

While supporters are desperate for a successor to Robert Lewandowski to arrive this summer—hopefully Alvarez—Barcelona’s very own Olmo is confident that the club has enough talent at its disposal to cope even if the Argentine doesn’t arrive.

“I see Ferran Torres, a player who scored a lot of goals last year and will continue to do so because he’s a great player, and now we also have [Anthony] Gordon, who I understand can also play in this position," he told Mundo Deportivo.

“So we have enough players to cover it, and if others arrive, they’ll be welcome to add to the squad.”

Olmo also opened the door to the possibility of himself being used as a central striker, given his successful exploits as a roaming attacking midfielder: “I’ve already played in this position and I wouldn’t have any problem playing there if the manager considers it necessary. I feel comfortable there.”

Despite the Spaniard’s assurance as a potential solution, there’s no denying that Barcelona would be taking a massive gamble by not replacing Lewandowski in the transfer market. This is a team that doesn’t merely want to retain its La Liga crown but is also desperate to claim Champions League glory for the first time since 2015.

Gavi Shuts Down Barcelona’s Potential Signing of Mikel Oyarzabal

Gavi thinks Oyarzabal will stay at Sociedad forever. | Alex Pantling/FIFA/Getty Images

Álvarez is going to be a very tough deal to pull off, and we must assume that Barcelona will sign an alternative if Atléti prove too stubborn.

Some have suggested that Spain international Mikel Oyarzabal could be the answer, with his excellent form for the national team carrying into the World Cup. The sharpshooting Oyarzabal has four goals at the tournament so far, with La Roja reaching the quarterfinals after beating Portugal in Dallas.

However, Oyarzabal’s compatriot, Barcelona midfielder Gavi, believes the 29-year-old will remain a one-club man for the entirety of his career.

”I know Oyarzabal wants to be a Real Sociedad legend, and I think he will stay there forever,” Gavi told Catalunya Radio.

Oyarzabal himself reasserted his loyalty to La Real during his successful World Cup campaign: “In football you never know what can happen, just like in life. But I’ve always said that San Sebastián is my home, I feel as if I’ve lived there all my life and I couldn’t ask for more."

READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC