Barcelona ‘Open’ to Listening to Offers for Suddenly Struggling Forward—Report

All eyes have been on Robert Lewandowski’s potential departure from Barcelona at the end of the season, but reports suggest the Catalans could also be considering parting ways with Ferran Torres this summer.

Barcelona are looking to bolster their attack ahead of the 2025–26 season, and ESPN reports the club would be open to listening to incoming offers for Torres, who’s contract will expire in the summer of 2027.

The summer of 2026 represents perhaps the final opportunity for Barcelona to earn a significant fee for the 26-year-old attacker at his peak value. If Torres stays put, the Catalans would have to work on renewing his contract, or Torres could leave the club for free after next season.

With recent comments from newly re-elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta indicating he’d like for Lewandowski—whose contract expires this summer—to stay for another year, Torres could be the odd-man out.

Barcelona’s Dream Attack Might Not Include Ferran Torres

Julián Álvarez (right) has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona. | Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The report also indicates that Barcelona continue to analyze the market, on the hunt to find their starting center forward for years to come. As has been widely reported for the better part of the past year, Atlético Madrid’s Julián Álvarez is atop of Barça’s wishlist.

However, a move for the prolific Argentine won’t be easy and much less cheap. For a financially handicapped side like Barcelona, gathering funds to make a move for Álvarez feasible is key. Enter Torres.

Barcelona could potentially try to include Torres in Álvarez’s operation, especially since Atlético’s sporting director, Mateu Alemany, performed that same role with Barça when they signed Torres from Manchester City in 2022.

Even if Atléti are uninterested in Torres, Barcelona could look to sell him to another suitor and use the funds from the transfer to finance a move for Álvarez, or another world-class striker.

Both ESPN and Mundo Deportivo suggest that Barça’s idea would be for Lewandowski to renew his contract for another year and serve as a backup to the incoming striker in 2025–26. Still, there’s nothing concrete as of now.

Ferran Torres’s Struggles Could Lead to Barcelona Exit

Ferran Torres is yet to get going in 2026. | Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Serving as Lewandowski’s backup in 2024–25, Torres thrived to the tune of a 19-goal season, his best output in a single term since joining Barcelona. The Spaniard then had a stellar start of the 2025–26, scoring 13 goals in 19 appearances to usurp the starting role from the veteran Pole.

But since he became Hansi Flick’s top striker option, Torres hit a wall. The streaky striker has three goals in his last 21 games for Barça, currently immersed in an 11-game scoreless drought that dates back to January.

Lewandowski has recaptured the starting job, getting the nod in Barcelona’s last four games ahead of the March international break.

Barcelona have made strides to re-sign their own over the past year, having secured their core talents for the considerable future. Many expected Torres to be up next to renew, but there’s been no noise surrounding any negotiations.

Torres desperately needs to break out of his lengthy slump and become a contributor during the climax of the season, because his Barcelona future might depend on it.

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