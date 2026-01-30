Barcelona Announce Contract Renewal of La Masia Gem, Setting Up Bright Future

It’s finally official. Barcelona announced on Friday they’ve reached an agreement with attacking midfielder Fermín López that will keep him at the club until 2031.

Earlier in the week, reports surfaced that a verbal agreement between all parties had already been reached, leaving only an official announcement missing. Barcelona then released a statement confirming their homegrown, blossoming star has been locked down for the foreseeable future.

López signed a new contract back in 2024 that was valid until 2029. But after receiving offers from other teams across Europe last summer—namely Chelsea—Barcelona decided to give the Spaniard improved terms and add an extra two years to his existing contract, shielding him from potential suitors.

Feel Barça.

Fight for Barça.

Stay at Barça.

Fermín 2031. pic.twitter.com/WTVDmXQm4d — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 30, 2026

An important salary bump and a stratospheric €500 million ($598 million) release clause are said to be included in the 22-year-old’s new contract, per Mundo Deportivo.

A product of Barcelona’s prestigious academy, López has developed massively since his debut in 2023, becoming an integral part of Hansi Flick’s side. This season alone, he’s already registered double-digit goals and assists for the first time in his career.

López is one of the recent La Masia success stories that have become key to Barcelona’s return to prominence. The young core of players seem destined to make Barça major title contenders for many years to come.

Barcelona’s Core Could Remain Intact Until Next Decade

Fermín López (left), Lamine Yamal and Gavi have all singed long-term extensions in the past year. | IMAGO/Pressinphoto

Barcelona have secured contract renewals of more than 10 players since the start of 2025, many of whom have been essential to the club’s triumphs during the Flick era.

The club’s sporting hierarchy has made it a priority to keep Barcelona’s young core—most of which is made up of La Masia graduates—together for the long haul. Since the club’s financial constraints compromise their ability in the transfer market, this strategy is of paramount importance.

López now joins Jules Koundé, Dani Olmo, Pedri, Gavi, Lamine Yamal, Eric García and Joan García as Barça players that are signed until at least the summer of 2030. Others such as Frenkie de Jong and Pau Cubarsí are signed until 2029.

Furthermore, De Jong, the oldest player on that shortlist, is still just 28 years old, and the majority of his teammates still haven’t celebrated their 25th birthday. Despite their ages and varying experience levels, the group of players are already key contributors in 2025–26.

The work done over the past year have Barcelona set up for long-term success, especially since other contract renewals could be on the table in the coming months.

Which Players Could Barcelona Renew Next?

Ferran Torres could be the next Barça player that earns a new contract. | David Ramos/Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski and Andreas Christensen are the only two players whose contracts will expire at the end of this season. Christensen has barely played over the last two seasons and the prevailing thought is this will be Lewandowski’s—who turns 38 in August—final season with the club.

Similarly, only two Barcelona players will see their contracts expire in the summer of 2027, including backup goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny. The other player is Ferran Torres, who has improved drastically under Flick and could very well be next in line to secure an extension.

Alejandro Balde is another potential renewal-in-waiting, with the left back’s contract expiring after the 2027–28 season. Marc Casadó and Gerard Martín are in a similar situations as well, but the pair have been linked with moves elsewhere in the past and the club could view them as potential bargaining chips in the transfer market.

Raphinha signed an extension last May following a breakout season. His contract also runs until the summer of 2028. If he continues his sensational form at 31 years old, then he could also be a strong candidate for an extension.

