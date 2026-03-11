Julian Alvarez Casts Uncertainty Over Future, Barcelona Shares Stance

Julián Álvarez’s future with Atlético Madrid has come into question for months now, but the coveted Argentine added even more fuel to the fire on Tuesday with some telling comments following Atléti’s Champions league victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

After securing a brace plus an assist during the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie, Álvarez was asked if he could guarantee he’d remain at Atlético next season. The striker refused to give a definitive answer.

“Who knows,” Álvarez said. “Maybe yes, maybe no, you never know. I’m very happy here. I’m focused on the day-by-day, I work to improve and to give it my best here. I’ve never said anything nor spoken bad about the club [Atlético Madrid], so I’m very thankful. The supporters today showed me their love as well, so I’m very happy.”

Premier League giants such as Arsenal and Chelsea have been touted as potential suitors for the 26-year-old attacker. Álvarez is no stranger to English soccer, spending two seasons with Manchester City (2022–24) and winning it all in 2023.

But it’s Barcelona who has been most linked with the move for Álvarez. Rumors have placed the Argentine around the Catalans’ orbit for the better part of the last year, and on the day Álvarez further put his future up in the air, Barça presidential candidate Joan Laporta spoke out on the potential move for the 2022 World Cup champion.

Joan Laporta Doesn’t Want Barcelona to “Break the Bank” for Julian Alvarez

Joan Laporta is the favorite to win Barcelona’s presidential election. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

Laporta continues to make constant public appearances ahead of Barcelona’s presidential elections on March 15. On Tuesday, the favorite to win and serve a second consecutive term had a telling answer regarding Álvarez’s potential transfer.

“He’s a great player [Álvarez],” Laporta told Cadena SER show Què t'hi Jugues! “Those who know more than me say he’d work for Barça’s system. But look, he’s a great player, but not one to break the bank for.

“First he’d have to show his willingness to come to Barça, that’s what we want from all players we’re interested in. If it’s a reasonable price, we could study (Álvarez’s transfer), but for what (Atlético Madrid) pretend to get for him, it’s out of reach.”

Reports in Spain speculated that Álvarez’s comments following the Tottenham clash were a result of Laporta’s words, a subtle wink for Barcelona.

For Barcelona to sign Álvarez, many things must happen first, including the results of the upcoming elections. Still, one thing has become abundantly clear in recent weeks: Barcelona needs to upgrade the striker position.

Lewandowski, Torres’s Drop in Form Could Force Barcelona’s Hand

Robert Lewandowski (left) and Ferran Torres have struggled massively since the calendar turned to 2026. | David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Barcelona has long targeted the summer of 2026 as the window where they would try and make a splash for a devastating striker. The club’s precarious financial situation could force them to temper expectations, but it’s also important to figure out a way to address the position given their current options.

Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski’s form has nosedived since the turn of the year. Barcelona’s 2025–26 striker duo has combined to score two goals since the start of February—both courtesy of the Pole. Despite Lewandowski having more goals as of late, his contributions during games are slim to none as age starts to evidently catch up to the 37-year-old.

Lewandowski’s contract will expire at the end of the season, but Laporta revealed he’d like for the legendary striker to extend his stay in Catalonia for an extra year.

With Torres already in the books for next season, Lewandowski’s renewal could impact Álvarez’s potential transfer—or any other high-end striker for that matter.

It would be a wise move for Barcelona to assess all available market options before pulling the trigger on a transfer, but if they run back the same current striker lineup next season, it would appear the club is simply kicking the can down the road.

