Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Levante: Lamine Yamal Matches Thrilling Lionel Messi Feat

Barcelona kept up their 100% start to 2026–27 with a 4–2 victory over Levante on Sunday afternoon, with Lamine Yamal scoring twice for a third consecutive league game.

Hansi Flick’s men made it six wins from six in all competitions this season at the Estadio Ciutat de València as the hosts failed to contain the visiting superstars, despite a spirited late fight back.

It was 19-year-old Xavi Espart who opened the scoring after just five minutes of play, with his first ever senior goal, before Yamal then tapped into an open goal at the 20-minute mark.

Barcelona’s No.10 made it three just seconds after the break, converting from the penalty spot, seemingly putting the contest beyond any reasonable doubt. In the process, Yamal became the first player to score a brace in three of his team’s first five La Liga games since a certain Lionel Messi in 2012, per Opta.

Things then got uncharacteristically tense for Barça after Levante pulled one back through substitute Iván Romero after an Espart error in his own box. The reminder that Barcelona do, in fact, bleed spurred on Luís Castro’s team and Roger Brugué added a second to create some surprise intrigue to the final minutes.

However, Karim Adeyemi ended any chance of a remontada for the ages with a sensational individual effort in stoppage time. The win keeps the defending champions three points clear at the top of La Liga, and unlikely to vacate their seat any time soon.

The One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Barça have started the season on fire. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona look unstoppable at the start of the new season, with an incredible 21 goals in five games so far.

Raphinha and Yamal sparkled again on Sunday, with the former now on a staggering nine goal involvements in just four games.

Even with the first international break of the season to come, it’s difficult to see anyone stopping Hansi Flick’s team retaining their La Liga crown. Barcelona’s sheer dominance at the start of 2026–27 underlines the imbalance that exists in Spain’s top division—one that has perhaps never been greater.

Levante hadn’t lost at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia since February, but were unable to cope with the attacking might of the visitors. The Granotes caused problems at times and proved themselves the best opposition Barcelona have faced yet in 2025–26—but that isn’t saying much.

As impressive as Barça’s early form is, these wins will not define their season. Flick’s men may have to wait until October—when they face Real Betis, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in an eight-day period—before their mettle is tested and we can assess whether this is a good team or a great one.

Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Levante (4-2-3-1)

Lamine Yamal converted from the spot in the second half. | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

*Ratings Provided by FotMob*

GK: Joan García—7.4: The Yashin Trophy nominee was denied fourth shutout of the season after a some late defensive sloppiness.

RB: Eric García—7.6: Playing in a face mask, after last weekend’s unfortunate nose break, García did not appear impeded by his new accessory.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—7.3: Typically assured and at the heart of Barça’s early build-up play.

CB: Gerard Martín—6.8: It was Martín’s turn to take a hit to the face this week and the defender was subbed with a bloody nose at halftime.

LB: Xavi Espart—7.6: Playing at left back again, the teenager looks like he could be asked to play any position and do a solid job. His dancing feet for the opener suggest his future might be as a more attacking player—as did his error to gift Levante their first goal.

DM: Rodri—8.1: Among the most defensive contributions and most touches—a textbook Rodri performance.

DM: Pedri—6.9: After an all-action hour, Pedri’s legs were spared for the final stretch with the game already wrapped up.

RW: Lamine Yamal—9.2: Nightmare fuel for Levante’s defense when he got going. The teenager’s slow start to the season is very much behind him. He has scored braces in each of his last three La Liga outings.

AM: Fermín López—6.9: A low-key afternoon in the Valencian sun from the 23-year-old who was left out of much of Barça’s best work.

LW: Anthony Gordon—6.9: It was also quiet for the Englishman with much of Barça’s attack funneled down the other side of the pitch.

ST: Raphinha—8.8: Two more assists today for La Liga’s standout player so far this season. There is no better soccer player not on the Ballon d’Or nominees list.

SUB: Andreas Christensen (45’ for Gerard Martín)—7.3: The Dane has rarely put a foot wrong when called upon this season but was unfortunate to come on when Barça’s intensity dropped and Levante found a foothold.

SUB: Dani Olmo (66’ for Lamine Yamal)—6.0: Largely ineffectual in a wider role.

SUB: Marc Bernal (66’ for Pedri)—7.4: The youngster created two chances and grabbed an assist in his cameo.

SUB: Karim Adeyemi (67’ for Anthony Gordon)—7.6: Added some drive when Barça needed it with things getting surprisingly uncomfortable.

SUB: João Cancelo (80’ for Xavi Espart)—N/A

Subs not used: Wojciech Szczęsny (GK), Dominik Livaković(GK), Alejandro Balde, Jules Koundé, Gavi, Gabriel Jesus, Hamza Abdelkarim.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Pau Cubarsí was impressive again. | Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Pau Cubarsí had the joint-most defensive contributions in the game with 11. The center back also boasted a 96% pass accuracy and won five out of five aerial duels.

had the joint-most defensive contributions in the game with 11. The center back also boasted a 96% pass accuracy and won five out of five aerial duels. Raphinha’s irresistible form continues, with the Brazilian adding two more assists to take his goal contributions to nine this season already. He also created the most chances in the match (three) and had the most touches in the opposition box (eight).

irresistible form continues, with the Brazilian adding two more assists to take his goal contributions to nine this season already. He also created the most chances in the match (three) and had the most touches in the opposition box (eight). In an impressive late cameo, Karim Adeyemi added some much-needed impetus into Barça’s play as complacency threatened to set in. The German took a match-high four shots, including the one for his superb late goal.

The Numbers That Explain Barça’s High-Scoring Win

As usual, Barcelona dominated the ball from start to finish, taking 74% possession.

dominated the ball from start to finish, taking However, they did not dominate chances in the same way, only marginally shading the xG 2.63 to Levante’s 2.44.

to Levante’s Levante actually had more shots than the visitors 13 to 12 in an open game and created more big chances five to three.

Statistic Levante Barcelona Possession 26% 74% Expected Goals (xG) 2.44 2.63 Total Shots 13 12 Shots on Target 7 6 Big Chances 5 3 Pass Accuracy 71% 91% Fouls 11 11 Corners 3 5