Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Alaves: Flick Focuses on Rotation After Tough Week

Few would’ve been more grateful for a free midweek than Hansi Flick, who suggested that fatigue played a role in Barcelona’s Clásico defeat last weekend.

Barça were as disjointed and bereft of ideas as they’ve ever been under the German’s tutelage, as José Mourinho masterminded a huge victory for Real Madrid.

It has been a demanding start to the season for the back-to-back champions, who had been perfect across the board in a record-breaking manner before last week’s blip. Injuries are starting the mount, but Flick has enough in his reserve to cope, especially against a Deportivo Alavés side that’s winless on nine visits to Barcelona and is without a win since Sept. 6.

Here’s how Barcelona could line up against Alavés on Saturday.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Alavés (4-2-3-1)

GK: Joan García—Flick is likely to opt for widespread changes, given Barça’s upcoming fixtures, but García is less in need of respite than many of the outfielders.

RB: João Cancelo—Unless the manager turns to La Masia, Cancelo will likely have to continue at right back in Xavi Espart’s absence.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—Injuries mean the hosts are short at center back, so Cubarsí, who harshly missed out on the Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d’Or ceremony, will have to keep his spot.

CB: Gerard Martín—Martín was an outstanding Andriy Lunin save away from handing Barça a second-half lead in the Clásico before Kylian Mbappé struck late on. The left-footed defender was at fault for the Frenchman’s fortuitous opener, but is likely to be retained.

LB: Alejandro Balde—A much-needed run in the team could be heading Balde’s way.

CM: Marc Bernal—There’s set to be a big shift in midfield, given Rodri’s fitness and Pedri’s recent run of form. Bernal has been used sparingly to date.

Pick Your Barcelona XI!

CM: Frenkie de Jong—De Jong’s return from a knee injury sustained at the World Cup will be welcomed. The Dutchman settled in nicely last week, and could wear the captain’s armband at Camp Nou.

RW: Lamine Yamal—Yamal’s quest for the 2027 Ballon d’Or has already begun, and the young Spaniard will be in a vengeful mood after missing out on Monday evening.

AM: Gavi—Fermín López will be relied upon against Aston Villa and Atlético Madrid before the break, so we could see Gavi perform a more advanced role in midfield while Dani Olmo is out injured.

LW: Karim Adeyemi—Anthony Gordon was perhaps Barça’s best-performing attacker in the Clásico, but Adeyemi isn’t too far behind in the depth chart.

ST: Gabriel Jesus—Raphinha must be preserved for the games ahead. Flick shouldn’t hesitate to use Jesus here, given the start he’s made to his Barcelona career.