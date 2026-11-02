Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa: Flick Solves Defensive Dilemma

Despite suggesting that fatigue was a factor in Barcelona’s Clásico defeat to Real Madrid, Hansi Flick opted against widespread rotation against an out-of-sorts Deportivo Alavés on Saturday.

With Barça’s heavy-hitters in the mix, the result was predictable. The back-to-back La Liga champions reclaimed top spot from Atlético Madrid by trouncing their visitors 6–1.

A sense of momentum has thus been restored heading into a critical week. Before Barça lock horns with Atléti in a top-of-the-table domestic duel, they welcome Aston Villa to Camp Nou on Matchday 4 of the league phase.

While these encounters often lack jeopardy, the hosts won’t want to lose back-to-back games and slip outside the top eight, especially with fixtures against Manchester City, Sporting CP and Como still on their docket.

Here’s how Barcelona could line up for Tuesday’s Champions League clash.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa (4-2-3-1)

GK: Joan García—García’s heroics were unable to save Barcelona in Paris on Matchday 2, and the Spaniard is set to be tested by Aston Villa’s vertical offense led by the in-form Nicolas Jackson.

RB: João Cancelo—The Portuguese fullback’s best work typically comes from the left, but defensive injuries may force Cancelo to start on the right.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—While Flick is shuffling things around in defense, CubarsÍ remains a constant.

CB: Frenkie de Jong—Reports out of Spain suggest Flick could stick with De Jong at center back after the Dutchman started in defense against Alavés. He has experience in the position from the formative stages of his career at Ajax, but has only played the role sporadically since.

LB: Gerard Martín—Martín’s initial breakthrough in the senior team came at left back, and although he does look more comfortable inside, injury absences may tempt Flick to return the tall defender to the flanks.

CM: Rodri—He probably didn’t need 90 minutes under his belt at the weekend, given his current physical condition. Still, Rodri’s a shoo-in to face familiar opposition on Tuesday.

Pick Your Barcelona XI!

CM: Pedri—Pedri bounced back from a couple of tough outings at the weekend, and he’ll be expected to come to the fore in ways he didn’t against PSG and Real Madrid on Tuesday evening.

RW: Lamine Yamal—The teenager leads the competition with four assists in three games, while Lens’ Florian Thauvin (15) is the only player to create more chances than the Barcelona superstar (13).

AM: Fermín López—The opportunistic midfielder contributed to Barça’s weekend rout by scoring the second goal, and unless Flick fancies introducing Gavi to his engine room, López is a sure bet to retain his spot.

LW: Anthony Gordon—Gordon needed that. His cool finish toward the end of Saturday’s emphatic victory was the Englishman’s first goal in four outings, and Flick should give him the chance to build on that moment here. He’s only scored once against the Villans in 12 matches.

ST: Raphinha—17 goals in 12 appearances this season. Forget Lamine Yamal; it’s Raphinha who’s coming for the 2027 Ballon d’Or.