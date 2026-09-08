Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Feyenoord: Raphinha With Point to Prove After Ballon d’Or Snub

Barcelona look to start their Champions League campaign with a bang at home to Feyenoord on Wednesday.

La Blaugrana could hardly have enjoyed a better start to the new season, opening 2026–27 with four wins on the spin in La Liga while racking up 17 goals and conceding just twice.

While Hansi Flick’s men hope to become the first team to win three La Liga titles in a row since Pep Guardiola’s great side, they also have more than half an eye on the Champions League. For all their domestic dominance, Barça have not conquered Europe since 2015—a cloud that hangs over the club given their great rivals far more recent successes.

They will be among the frontrunners again this season and kick off their League Phase at Camp Nou a kind-looking tie against Feyenoord. Managed by former Barça defender Giovanni van Bronckhorst, the Eredivisie runners-up are unbeaten in all competitions since March.

Here’s how Barcelona could line up for their European opener.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Feyenoord

Barça can put out a very strong lineup on Wednesday.

GK: Joan García—The Spain international has been La Liga’s second-least busiest keeper so far in 2026–27, making just seven saves across his four games played.

RB: Jules Koundé—The Frenchman’s form has seen him relegated to the subs bench in recent times but Eric García’s facial injury (suffered after an accidental collision with Rodri against Valencia) means he could come back into the lineup.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—The 19-year-old continues to shine at the heart of the Barça defense and will start barring some last-minute act of God.

CB: Andreas Christensen—Gerard Martín started at the weekend and may be rotated out for the more experienced Denmark international.

LB: Xavi Espart—It’s been an impressive few weeks from the 19-year-old academy graduate Espart who has kept both Alejandro Balde and João Cancelo out of the team.

CM: Rodri—After making his first start of the season against Valencia, expect new signing Rodri to be a mainstay of Barça’s engine room.

Pick Your Barcelona XI!

CM: Pedri—The 23-year-old was electric again against Valencia, capping his performance with a goal.

RW: Lamine Yamal—Any questions over the winger’s form at the start of the campaign have been emphatically batted away with back-to-back braces against Rayo Vallecano and Valencia.

AM: Fermín López—Flick has the option to mix it up and could select either López or his international teammate Olmo in the No.10 role. The former’s three goal contributions against Valencia make him hard to drop.

LW: Anthony Gordon—Already a firm fan favorite at Camp Nou, the Englishman is still seeking his first goal in a Barcelona shirt. He netted an impressive ten times in last season’s competition—more than Lamine Yamal.

ST: Raphinha—Barça’s auxiliary striker is not doing a bad job in his new role. The 29-year-old Brazilian has six goals and an assist in four games to date in 2026–27.