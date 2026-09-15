Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Racing Santander: Goal-Hungry Raphinha Eyes More

Barcelona’s La Liga campaign continues against Segunda champions Racing Santander, whom they defeated 2–0 in the Copa del Rey at the start of 2026.

Racing have emerged as one of Europe’s most tactically unique outfits under José Alberto, who’s held his post in Santander since 2022.

There’s scope for the visitors, who sit 10th through five games of their first La Liga campaign since 2010–11, to trouble their imperious hosts, but outscoring this rampant Barcelona team will be a near-impossible task for their domestic rivals.

The striker-less Blaugrana are performing at a supremely high level at the start of their second consecutive title defense, and canny roster management from Flick should allow them to compete fiercely on multiple fronts for the season’s duration.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Racing Santander

Flick is likely to tinker with the team that started against Levante.

GK: Joan García—The excellent young Spanish goalkeeper has kept three clean sheets in La Liga thus far, facing the fewest shots (39) and second-fewest shots on target (16) in the division.

RB: Jules Koundé—Koundé is working his way back to peak physical condition off the back of the World Cup, with Eric García so far sharing the Frenchman’s load at right back. García got the nod against Levante, so we could see Koundé come back in here.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—Spain’s burgeoning center back is a mainstay at the heart of Barcelona’s defense, and although a time will come when Flick can offer him respite, he’ll remain in the XI for Racing‘s visit.

CB: Andreas Christensen—Cubarsí hasn’t yet got a reliable partner. Christensen is battling with Gerard Martín, who was hooked after 45 minutes on Sunday.

LB: Xavi Espart—The latest La Masia starlet had a topsy-turvy outing at Levante. After scoring his first La Liga goal, a loose pass in the build-up helped ignite the hosts’ late surge. Still, he’s quickly garnered Flick’s trust, and one mistake won’t deter the German manager.

CM: Rodri—The rigors of Premier League soccer mean life in La Liga has come ever so easily to the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner, who’ll try to refrain from insulting his opponents midweek.

CM: Pedri—Some are continuing to wonder whether Pedri can partner Barça’s statement summer addition, and it might be wise for Flick to offer the 23-year-old some respite by withdrawing him on the hour. Gavi is waiting in the wings.

RW: Lamine Yamal—While Spain triumphed, Yamal didn’t have the World Cup he would’ve wanted individually, but the Ballon d’Or contender has been in inspired form at the start of 2026–27. The winger has recorded braces in three consecutive La Liga outings.

AM: Dani Olmo—Fermín López is proving tough to dislodge, but another midweek duel could open the door for Olmo to return to Flick’s XI.

LW: Karim Adeyemi—Like Anthony Gordon, Adeyemi has enjoyed a bright start to his career in Catalonia. He’s a mightily effective option off the bench, as he proved on Sunday. However, his form could see him slide into Flick’s lineup against Racing.

ST: Raphinha—The striker-less Barça are purring, and Raphinha is a major reason why. The Brazilian has been one of the world’s most reliable performers since Flick got his hands on him, and his form is unlikely to waver as long as he’s fit and available.