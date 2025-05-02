Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Valladolid
Barcelona look to continue their La Liga title charge when they visit bottom of the league Real Valladolid.
The Catalans have a four point lead over Real Madrid in the title race, if they defeat Valladolid and Los Blancos fall to Celta Vigo, then Barcelona could potentially clinch the title in El Clásico next weekend.
Hansi Flick will most likely heavily rotate the team that drew 3–3 vs. Inter Milan in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday. The trip to Milan for the second leg looms large, and Flick won't want to risk losing more players to injury.
Jules Koundé will be sidelined for at least two weeks with a hamstring injury, whilst Robert Lewandowski and Alejandro Balde are still on the mend from similar injuries. However, club captain Marc-André ter Stegen will make his long awaited return after tearing his ACL last September and he'll lead Barça looking to collect three immense points before turning their attention to the Champions League semifinals.
Here's how Barcelona could lineup vs. Real Valladolid on Saturday, May 3.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Valladolid (4-2-3-1)
GK: Marc-André ter Stegen—The German will play his first minutes since tearing his ACL in the Sept. 22 La Liga clash vs. Villarreal.
RB: Héctor Fort—The La Masia graduate will start his fifth La Liga game this season.
CB: Ronald Araújo—Pau Cubarsí and Iñigo Martínez's strong form this season has relegated Araújo to third in the center back depth chart.
CB: Andreas Christensen—The former Chelsea man played his first minutes since Aug. 17 in the midweek draw vs. Inter Milan.
LB: Gerard Martín—Martín will patrol the left flank and offer Balde some more time to recover, hoping to make his return to the lineup in the second leg vs. Inter.
CM: Eric García—García has featured plenty in the base of midfield this season and looks poised to get the start vs. Valladolid.
CM: Gavi—Gavi impressed in the Copa Del Rey final vs. Real Madrid a week ago and will partner García in the midfield pivot.
RW: Ferran Torres—Torres has 10 goals in La Liga despite starting just 11 games. The former Manchester City man will lead the attack looking to score for a third straight game.
AM: Fermín López—The 21-year-old will operate in the No. 10 role, hoping to add to his seven goal involvements in La Liga this season.
LW: Ansu Fati—Fati started and looked sharp last time out in La Liga vs. Mallorca. The La Masia talent hasn't had many opportunities this season, but against Valladolid he'll have a chance to prove why he was once such a highly regarded young player.
ST: Pau Víctor—Víctor will start his third game of the season in La Liga looking to add to his two goals this term.