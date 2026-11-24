Barcelona make the journey to Baku to face Champions League debutants Sabah this Wednesday for one of this season’s biggest David vs. Goliath match-ups.

Barça recovered from last month’s chastening defeat to PSG to see off Aston Villa without much effort and are still on course to qualify out of the league phase as one of the top eight. Even after the PSG loss and subsequent Clásico reverse in La Liga, the attacking might at Hansi Flick’s disposal makes Barcelona hard to ignore as one of this year’s top contenders.

An unwelcome ten-hour round trip for Barça levels the playing field only marginally for Sabah who rank as massive underdogs in midweek. Getting anything at all from this match will surely rank as the greatest result in the Owls’ nine-year history.

Here’s how both sides could line up on Wednesday.

Sabah Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

The Baku-based are on a poor run of form, with the weekend’s 5–1 win over Sumqayit their first victory in six games.

Manager Valdas Dambrauskas has opted for a 4-2-3-1 in three out of four Champions League matches to date and is likely to continue with the familiar system at home to Barça, albeit in a more defense-minded form.

South African center back Aden McCarthy is the only known absentee after seeing red in the 4–1 defeat to Viking last time out. Gabon striker Orphé Mbina could lead the line ahead of German-born veteran Joy-Lance Mickels—the club’s all-time leading scorer.

Goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov has made more saves than every keeper in this year’s competition bar Club Brugge’s Yan Sommer. He can expect another busy evening on Wednesday.

Sabah predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Pokatilov; Zedadka, Solvet, Dasdamirov, Puchacz; Rakhmonaliev, Lepinjica; Nwachukwu, Khaybulayev, Simic; Mbina.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Sabah

Lamine Yamal is the headline absentee for Wednesday, with the Ballon d’Or third-place finisher left out of the traveling part as a precaution after taking a knock in the win over Villarreal at the weekend. Karim Adeyemi, signed expressly for these types of situations, should deputize on the right wing in his absence.

Andreas Christensen (calf), Rodri (hamstring) and Xavi Espart (ankle) are all also missing through injury, while Flick may use the trip east to rotate his squad options.

20-year-old Brian Fariñas could start at right back once again after impressing against Aston Villa last time out, while Eric García may be used centrally to allow Pau Cubarsí a night off. Marc Bernal is another who took a knock at the weekend, but still appears likely to start in the engine room alongside Pedri.

Having only played a cameo against Villareal, Athony Gordon will be fit to start, while Fermín Lopez’s red card means there will be no qualms about keeping him fresh for next weekend.

Barelona predicted lineup vs. Sabah (4-2-3-1): J. García; Fariñas, E. García, Martín, Cancelo; Bernal, Pedri; Adeyemi, Fermín, Gordon; Raphinha.