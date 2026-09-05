Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Valencia: Rodri Earns Much-Anticipated Promotion

Barcelona are seeking to maintain their perfect start to the campaign when visiting Valencia in La Liga on Sunday.

La Blaugrana have blitzed all in their path during the beginning of their title defense, with victory over Athletic Club sandwiched in between five-goal wins over Elche and Rayo Vallecano. Given their upcoming opponents have picked up just one point from a possible nine this term, another triumph for Hansi Flick’s men looks all but guaranteed.

Barça have a remarkable record in this fixture, too. Prior to their defeat at Mestalla on the final day of last season, which came when they had already won the title, the Catalan behemoths had won five on the spin against Valencia, scoring 24 in the process and conceding just four times.

Here’s how Barcelona could line up for this weekend’s away day.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Valencia

Rodri is in line for his first start. | Sports Illustrated

Pick Your Barcelona Starting XI!

GK: Joan García—García conceded his first goals of the campaign against Rayo Vallecano last Monday in what was a shakier performance than the goalkeeper usually provides.

RB: Eric García—After Jules Koundé’s unspectacular display against Rayo, Flick might restore García to the lineup at right back. The Spaniard kept clean sheets against Elche and Athletic Club before dropping to the bench.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—Valencia have been tame in the final third this season, scoring just once in their three outings. Cubarsí shouldn’t be worked too hard on his travels.

CB: Andreas Christensen—Christensen is enjoying an injury-free stretch and will compete with Gerard Martín for a place as Cubarsí’s partner. Flick must also consider Wednesday’s Champions League opener at home to Feyenoord when selecting his defense.

LB: Xavi Espart—The youngster has thoroughly impressed in a range of roles early in the season and might fend off João Cancelo for another start. Espart took up some fine positions when inverting against Rayo, even registering his first senior assist.

CM: Rodri—After two cameos from the bench, is it time for Rodri to make his first Barça start? Well, there’s no rush to fully integrate him considering Marc Bernal’s form, but there’s a decent chance he features for the opening hour or so in Valencia.

CM: Pedri—Another electric performance saw him orchestrate the thrashing of Rayo, and a struggling Valencia side will be fearing a similarly classy display from the midfielder.

RW: Lamine Yamal—After opening his account for the season with a brace last time out, one of which was a truly special strike, Yamal should have few issues unpicking Valencia’s defense.

AM: Dani Olmo—The attacking midfielder is still brushing off the cobwebs, but should be handed the opportunity to register his first goal and/or assist of the season—providing Flick doesn’t draft Fermín López back into the XI.

LW: Anthony Gordon—Gordon’s energetic and selfless displays have swiftly won him admirers in Catalonia. The Englishman has supplied three assists to date and will be eager to notch a momentous first strike in red and blue.

ST: Raphinha—No striker, no problem for Flick. His repurposed Brazilian has been terrific while leading the line, scoring five times across the opening three matches.