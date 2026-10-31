Barcelona Ready to Hand Hammerblow to Man Utd’s Ambitious ‘Transfer Plan’

Manchester United are reportedly keen on striking an ambitious deal for Barcelona midfielder Fermín López, although the La Liga leaders will not make such a move an easy one.

While United spent huge sums of money on the midfield trio of Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans this summer, their underwhelming start to the season has prompted suggestions that the Red Devils may need to dip back into the transfer market in search of more quality.

According to the Daily Mail, that mission has led them to Fermín. The 23-year-old racked up 13 goals and 17 assists across all competitions last season and stands to increase those tallies this year, with five goals and four assists to his name already.

A creative, box-crashing force, Fermín would appear to stand as a potential successor to Bruno Fernandes. The club captain is out of contract at the end of the season, although his deal does include the option for a further 12 months.

The report puts Fermín’s price tag around £70 million ($94 million), although even that may not be enough to convince Barcelona to negotiate.

Fermín ‘Absolutely Untouchable’ at Barcelona

Fermín is happy at Barcelona. | Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Fermín has been the subject of plenty of transfer gossip over the past few weeks, with reports suggesting clubs from across Europe are all closely following his situation at Camp Nou. Chelsea are long-term admirers after failing with an offer of €40 million ($45 million) last summer.

Despite the speculation, Fabrizio Romano insists Fermín’s future at Barcelona is under no doubt whatsoever, with club officials all adamant he remains an integral part of both the present and the future.

Crucially, it is said that Fermín is also incredibly happy at Camp Nou, having recently signed a new five-year contract with the La Liga leaders.

The report goes on to state Fermín will “100%” remain with Barcelona.

Alternative Targets for Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes faces an uncertain future. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

If Fermín is being viewed as a successor to Fernandes, United appear destined to be forced to look elsewhere.

If the budget is big enough to even consider a move for Fermín, United should have plenty of options. Among the most attainable could be Como’s Nico Paz or Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest.

Reports have suggested Fermín’s Barcelona teammate, Dani Olmo, could be available at the end of the season if he continues to operate as the 23-year-old’s backup, with the Blaugrana likely to entertain offers for at least one big name to raise funds for new signings.

If United want to go younger, 20-year-old Ibrahim Maza is the latest superstar to emerge at Bayer Leverkusen, while 21-year-old Johan Manzambi of Aston Villa continues to be linked with a whole host of big teams.