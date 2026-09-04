Barcelona Announce Record-Breaking Finances But Still Trail Real Madrid

Barcelona have announced that the club’s revenue for the 2025–26 season has topped €1 billion ($1.15 billion) for the first time in history.

The historic numbers, which are set to be presented at the Ordinary General Assembly on Sept. 19, will be received as welcome news as the club strives for financial stability.

In a statement announcing the date and agenda for the upcoming assembly with the club’s board and members, Barcelona claimed to have surpassed a club record.

Barcelona Hit €1 Billion Mark

Barcelona’s revenues are at record levels. | David Ramos/Getty Images

The announcement reads: “The meeting today was to present the annual accounts for the 2025–26 season, which show positive ordinary results for a third consecutive season, as such meeting the target of financial stability in a season marked by significant operational and capacity considerations.

“Financially speaking, the season also saw record income, surpassing the €1 billion mark for the first time. This figure is essentially due to the increase in income from the use of the Stadium, despite having played some games in the first semester at the Estadi Johan Cruyff and at the Estadi Olímpic, plus some matches at the Spotify Camp Nou when limited to a capacity of 42,000.

“The income figure is particularly relevant because, despite these circumstances, the budget for the fiscal year was virtually achieved, which had contemplated starting the season at the Stadium and with a capacity of 60,000 from the outset. This reaffirms the great future potential of the Spotify Camp Nou once fully operational.”

Are Barcelona’s Financial Issues Over?

Barça invested heavily in new signings this summer. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

The headline numbers are encouraging for Barcelona and their fans, who have watched their club wrestle with an economic crisis in recent years. However, the finer details of their financial situation will not be known until the full report is presented later this month, and many supporters remain wary with the club’s recovery from a precarious situation an ongoing issue.

Barcelona as a club was left teetering on the brink of total collapse in late 2020 when Josep Maria Bartomeu stepped down as president, with the club in disarray amid rampant mismanagement and a worsening commercial situation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the club’s debt spiralling, returning president Joan Laporta famously pulled economic “levers” to quickly raise as much revenue as possible—a strategy which included selling off future broadcasting rights.

Laporta’s immediate-term thinking has allowed Barcelona to invest heavily again on the first team, with the club spending around €100 million ($115 million) net on new signings this summer.

That said, the club remains heavily in red, with The New York Times calling Barça “the most indebted team in global soccer” with liabilities reaching €2.5 billion ($2.9 billion).

Real Madrid Lead Barça Despite On-Field Failings

Real Madrid recently announced revenues of €1.2 billion. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Back in July, Real Madrid claimed to have achieved world-record revenues for any sports club with figures of €1.221 billion ($1.39 billion) for the 2025–26 season.

For comparison, the Dallas Cowboys—previously seen as having the world’s highest revenues for a sports organization—generated an estimated $1.2 billion in 2024.

Madrid’s off-field success is all the more remarkable given their lack of triumphs on the pitch in the last two years. The club’s last major trophies came with La Liga and Champions League in 2024, while Barcelona have dominated domestically since.

Real Madrid and Barcelona sit numbers one and two in Forbes list of the most valuable soccer teams.