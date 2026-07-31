Barcelona ‘Under Investigation’ Over Julian Alvarez—What Happens Next, Potential Punishment

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) will ask Barcelona and Atlético Madrid to each share a version of events surrounding the former's conduct relating to the transfer pursuit of Julián Alvarez

Atlético formally complained about Barcelona as far back as June 30, accusing the La Liga champions of an illegal approach outside the transfer window, having already been left publicly seething by news of a bid worth €100 million ($115 million).

According to MARCA, Barcelona have now been contacted by the RFEF to confirm the start of the investigation into the saga, which first came to light on Thursday.

Once each club has put forward its own account of what has happened so far, a disciplinary committee will decide whether charges need to be brought against Barcelona, who are already expected to submit their own appeal.

The Potential Consequences for Barcelona

The two clubs clashed in similar circumstances over Antoine Griezmann (left) seven years ago. | Guillermo Martinez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Atlético have been firm in their stance that they do not want to sell Alvarez—particularly not to Barcelona—even with the striker going public with his desire to pursue a transfer. He remains under contract until 2030.

By the letter of the law, Barcelona would have to reach an agreement over a transfer fee with Atlético before being granted permission to speak with Alvarez. In reality, however, the process is incredibly mirky, with intermediaries and agents often providing loopholes to the regulations.

At the heart of Atlético’s complaint is that Barcelona intentionally made contact with those around Alvarez without prior permission—a process known as tapping up—while they have also accused the Blaugrana of a “smear campaign” and “fake news” to try and unsettle Alvarez and put pressure on Atlético.

We have been in this situation before. In 2019, Atlético complained to the RFEF over Barcelona’s ultimately successful €120 million pursuit of Antoine Griezmann, insisting Barça had actually started negotiating with Griezmann when his release clause sat higher at €200 million and, therefore, they were entitled to the full fee.

The RFEF did find in Atlético’s favor, but the problem was Los Rojiblancos had already publicly confirmed Griezmann’s planned departure well in advance. It was decided that, as Atlético were no longer trying to keep the Frenchman, Barcelona’s rule breach was only minor and a paltry fine of just €300 was dished out.

Clearly, Atlético’s stance with Alvarez has been far firmer and any guilty verdict this time around would likely command a harsher punishment.

A fine is likely in the event of a rule breach, but there is a danger of something far more severe. FIFA has previously become in cases of tapping up and handed out transfer bans in the past. The specific nature of Barcelona’s conduct would dictate whether such a harsh sanction would be suitable.

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