Barcelona vs. Alaves: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Barcelona are back in action when they host Alavés at Camp Nou, in a match the Catalans will be desperate to win to keep the pressure on Real Madrid.
Hansi Flick’s side are still licking their wounds after a nightmare night saw them get demolished 3–0 by Chelsea last Tuesday. The match at Stamford Bridge highlighted the alarming issues that have plagued Barcelona in the opening months of the season.
Winning a fourth La Liga game on the bounce would go a long way to boosting the confidence and morale of a damaged squad. Barcelona may be far from the level they showed a season ago, but Flick is confident his team can turn things around. A win against Alavés would see them overtake Real Madrid atop the La Liga standings with Xabi Alonso’s side due to take the pitch on Sunday.
Alavés are just four points clear of the relegation zone and travel to the Camp Nou following consecutive defeats. Eduardo Coudet’s side have had an unremarkable start to the campaign and Alavés boast just two wins away at Barcelona since the turn of the century, the last one coming in 2016.
Anything but a comfortable victory on Saturday will only increase the doubts surrounding the Catalans.
What Time Does Barcelona vs. Deportivo Alaves Kick-Off?
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
- Stadium: Spotify Camp Nou
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 29
- Kick-off Time: 3:15 p.m. GMT / 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT
- Referee: Miguel Ortiz
Barcelona vs. Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Barcelona: 4 wins
- Deportivo Alavés: 0 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last Meeting: Barcelona 1–0 Deportivo Alavés (Feb. 2, 2025)—La Liga
Current Form (All Competitions)
Barcelona
Deportivo Alavés
Chelsea 3–0 Barcelona - 25/11/25
Alavés 0–1 Celta Vigo - 22/11/25
Barcelona 4–0 Athletic Club - 22/11/25
Girona 1–0 Alavés - 08/11/25
Celta Vigo 2–4 Barcelona - 09/11/25
Alavés 2–1 Espanyol - 02/11/25
Club Brugge 3–3 Barcelona - 05/11/25
CD Getxo 0–7 Alavés - 30/10/25
Barcelona 3–1 Elche - 02/11/25
Rayo Vallecano 1–0 Alavés - 26/10/25
How to Watch Barcelona vs. Deportivo Alaves on TV
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN Select, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom
Premier Sports Player, La Liga TV
Canada
TSN+, TSN 2
Mexico
Sky Sports, Sky+
Barcelona Team News
Raphinha should get the nod to make his first start since Sept. 25. Following a couple of cameos off the bench, Barcelona desperately need the Brazilian to offer a boost in attack.
But injuries continue to be a problem for Flick’s side. Pedri remains sidelined and now Fermín López is also bound for the infirmary room with a muscular injury that will keep him out of action for two weeks.
Marc Casadó should get the nod to replace Pedri and Dani Olmo, who’s in dire need of a good performance, seems destined to do the same for López. On the bright side, Frenkie de Jong will start after missing last weekend’s Camp Nou return through suspension.
Ronald Araújo added another disastrous performance to his negative big-game résumé against Chelsea while picking up a stomach virus. La Masía youngster Gerard Martín could make his second straight league start at center back, replacing the calamity-laden Uruguayan.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Alaves
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Alavés (4-2-3-1): García; García, Cubarsí, Martín, Balde; De Jong, Casadó; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski.
Alaves Team News
There’s a significant gap in quality that Alavés will try to counter with a cohesive collective performance.
Former Barcelona players Denis Suárez and Carles Aleñá will be extra motivated to help Alavés pull off the upset against the reigning champions. Ex-Real Madrid striker Mariano Díaz could also try to replicate his past heroics against Barça, though, he’ll likely start from the bench.
Coudet has stuck with a very similar staring XI over the past month and he’s poised to continue that trend. Regardless of the lineup, goalkeeper Antonio Sivera should expect a busy night against Barça’s powerful attack.
Alaves Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona
Deportivo Alavés predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-4-2): Sivera; Otto, Tenaglia, Parada, Enríquez; Vicente, Blanco, Suárez, Aleñá; Boye, Martínez.
Barcelona vs. Alaves Score Prediction
The hosts will be eager to erase any memory of the midweek Stamford Bridge debacle with an emphatic performance against a weak opponent.
After failing to score at least one goal for the first time in 53 games, Barça’s star-studded attack will be desperate to start another goalscoring streak. Although Barcelona’s defense has been alarmingly poor, facing the third worst goalscoring side in La Liga should offer a good opportunity to find some form.
Barcelona will likely dominate from the starting whistle and cruise to victory, ending Saturday in the top spot of the La Liga standings.