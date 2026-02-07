Barcelona vs. Mallorca: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Barcelona’s La Liga title defense resumes when they welcome Mallorca into the Spotify Camp Nou.
Life is good for Barcelona at the moment, sitting atop the La Liga standings, already qualified to the Champions League round of 16 and having just secured their place in the Copa del Rey semifinals.
Hansi Flick’s side have won 16 of their last 17 games across all competitions, with victories against Elche and Albacete over the past week adding to the positive momentum.
Mallorca, on the other hand, are fighting to avoid relegation. A dominant victory against Sevilla last time out has them three points clear of the drop zone, but they haven’t found much success against Barcelona recently—they have failed to beat the Catalans in any of their last 19 meetings.
Barcelona are obligated to continue their strong form, or they risk relinquishing the lead in the title-race with Real Madrid just currently just one point back.
What Time Does Barcelona vs. Mallorca Kick Off?
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
- Stadium: Spotify Camp Nou
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 7
- Kick-off Time: 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT / 3:15 p.m. GMT
Barcelona vs. Mallorca Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Barcelona: 4 wins
- Mallorca: 0 wins
- Draws: 1
Current Form (All Competitions)
Barcelona (WWWWW)
Mallorca (WLWLL)
Albacete 1–2 Barcelona
Mallorca 4–1 Sevilla
Elche 1–3 Barcelona
Atlético Madrid 3–0 Mallorca
Barcelona 4–1 Copenhagen
Mallorca 3–2 Athletic Club
Barcelona 3–0 Real Oviedo
Rayo Vallecano 2–1 Mallorca
Slavia Prague 2–4 Barcelona
Mallorca 1–2 Girona
How to Watch Barcelona vs. Mallorca on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN Select, ESPN App, fuboTV
United Kingdom
Premier Sports Player, La Liga TV
Canada
TSN 5, TSN+
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+
Barcelona Team News
The most glaring absences Flick will have to work around are Pedri and Raphinha, who both have fallen injured in recent weeks. Marcus Rashford will likely deputize for the Brazilian and Dani Olmo is the favorite to partner Frenkie de Jong occupying Pedri’s role.
Elsewehere, Barcelona’s lineup will remain unchanged to the one that produced a staggering 6.44 xG last time out in La Liga vs. Elche. Eric García will return to the heart of defense alongside Pau Cubarsí, relegating Gerard Martín to the bench.
Ferran Torres should lead the line with Robert Lewandowski poised to feature from the bench. Roony Bardghji has failed to register any minutes in the last three contests, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Flick gives him a look in the second-half.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Mallorca
Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Mallorca (4-2-3-1): García; Koundé, Cubarsí, García, Balde; De Jong, Olmo; Yamal, López, Rashford; Torres.
Mallorca Team News
Mallorca travel to Catalonia with an almost entirely healthy squad—winger Takuma Asano the only notable absence through injury.
Center back Marash Kambulla returned to training this week, but it might be too early to see him feature from the start.
Pablo Maffeo and Johan Mojica will have their work cut out trying to contain Barça’s dangerous wingers, but they carry their own threat in the form of 15-goal striker Vedat Muriqi.
Mallorca Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona
Mallorca predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Román; Maffeo, López, Valjent, Mojica; Mascarell, Costa; Sánchez, Darder, Virgili; Muriqi
Barcelona vs. Mallorca Score Prediction
Mallorca have been better in recent games, but they haven’t won away in La Liga since mid-October and Barcelona have built a fortress at Camp Nou.
After notable improvement defensively during the opening games of 2026, Barcelona have reverted back to their early season defensive struggles, which Mallorca could easily exploit through Muriqi, who has six goals in his last five appearances.
However, Barcelona’s attack is firing on all cylinders and if they find a way to be more clinical in front of goal, they could run riot. An initially tight affair could see the hosts pull away to be convincing winners.
Prediction: Barcelona 3–1 Mallorca
