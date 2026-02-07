Barcelona vs. Mallorca: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Barcelona’s La Liga title defense resumes when they welcome Mallorca into the Spotify Camp Nou.

Life is good for Barcelona at the moment, sitting atop the La Liga standings, already qualified to the Champions League round of 16 and having just secured their place in the Copa del Rey semifinals.

Hansi Flick’s side have won 16 of their last 17 games across all competitions, with victories against Elche and Albacete over the past week adding to the positive momentum.

Mallorca, on the other hand, are fighting to avoid relegation. A dominant victory against Sevilla last time out has them three points clear of the drop zone, but they haven’t found much success against Barcelona recently—they have failed to beat the Catalans in any of their last 19 meetings.

Barcelona are obligated to continue their strong form, or they risk relinquishing the lead in the title-race with Real Madrid just currently just one point back.

What Time Does Barcelona vs. Mallorca Kick Off?

Location : Barcelona, Spain

: Barcelona, Spain Stadium : Spotify Camp Nou

: Spotify Camp Nou Date : Saturday, Feb. 7

: Saturday, Feb. 7 Kick-off Time: 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT / 3:15 p.m. GMT

Barcelona vs. Mallorca Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Barcelona : 4 wins

: 4 wins Mallorca : 0 wins

: 0 wins Draws: 1

Current Form (All Competitions)

Barcelona (WWWWW) Mallorca (WLWLL) Albacete 1–2 Barcelona Mallorca 4–1 Sevilla Elche 1–3 Barcelona Atlético Madrid 3–0 Mallorca Barcelona 4–1 Copenhagen Mallorca 3–2 Athletic Club Barcelona 3–0 Real Oviedo Rayo Vallecano 2–1 Mallorca Slavia Prague 2–4 Barcelona Mallorca 1–2 Girona

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Mallorca on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States ESPN Select, ESPN App, fuboTV United Kingdom Premier Sports Player, La Liga TV Canada TSN 5, TSN+ Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+

Barcelona Team News

Lamine Yamal is in devastating form. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The most glaring absences Flick will have to work around are Pedri and Raphinha, who both have fallen injured in recent weeks. Marcus Rashford will likely deputize for the Brazilian and Dani Olmo is the favorite to partner Frenkie de Jong occupying Pedri’s role.

Elsewehere, Barcelona’s lineup will remain unchanged to the one that produced a staggering 6.44 xG last time out in La Liga vs. Elche. Eric García will return to the heart of defense alongside Pau Cubarsí, relegating Gerard Martín to the bench.

Ferran Torres should lead the line with Robert Lewandowski poised to feature from the bench. Roony Bardghji has failed to register any minutes in the last three contests, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Flick gives him a look in the second-half.

Flick could deploy his strongest possible lineup vs. Mallorca. | FotMob

Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Mallorca (4-2-3-1): García; Koundé, Cubarsí, García, Balde; De Jong, Olmo; Yamal, López, Rashford; Torres.

Mallorca Team News

Only Kylian Mbappé has more La Liga goals than Vedat Muriqi this season. | Mateo Villalba/Getty Images

Mallorca travel to Catalonia with an almost entirely healthy squad—winger Takuma Asano the only notable absence through injury.

Center back Marash Kambulla returned to training this week, but it might be too early to see him feature from the start.

Pablo Maffeo and Johan Mojica will have their work cut out trying to contain Barça’s dangerous wingers, but they carry their own threat in the form of 15-goal striker Vedat Muriqi.

Mallorca Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Jagoba Arrasate will make just one change to the side that demolished Sevilla a week ago. | FotMob

Mallorca predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Román; Maffeo, López, Valjent, Mojica; Mascarell, Costa; Sánchez, Darder, Virgili; Muriqi

Barcelona vs. Mallorca Score Prediction

Mallorca have been better in recent games, but they haven’t won away in La Liga since mid-October and Barcelona have built a fortress at Camp Nou.

After notable improvement defensively during the opening games of 2026, Barcelona have reverted back to their early season defensive struggles, which Mallorca could easily exploit through Muriqi, who has six goals in his last five appearances.

However, Barcelona’s attack is firing on all cylinders and if they find a way to be more clinical in front of goal, they could run riot. An initially tight affair could see the hosts pull away to be convincing winners.

Prediction: Barcelona 3–1 Mallorca

