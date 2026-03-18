Barcelona vs. Newcastle: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Under the lights of the renovated Camp Nou, Barcelona face Newcastle United in a winner-takes-all clash for a place in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Newcastle were the better side in the first leg inside a rocking St. James’ Park, but they couldn’t capitalize on their superiority to take an advantage to Catalonia. Lamine Yamal kept his cool from the penalty spot as Barcelona rescued a 1–1 draw with the final kick of the game.

Both sides secured impressive wins at the weekend, serving as dress-rehearsals for the second leg. Newcastle grinded out a 1–0 win away at Chelsea while Barcelona dismantled Sevilla 5–2 to keep a commanding lead atop the La Liga title race.

The stage is set for a vibrant second leg on Wednesday in the third meeting this season between the two sides. Newcastle have the tools to be confident in their chances, but at the Camp Nou, Barcelona are an entirely different beast.

Barcelona vs. Newcastle Score Prediction

Catalans Overpower Magpies In Magical Camp Nou Night

Raphinha (right) scored a hat-trick at the weekend. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

As intimidating as the atmosphere was against Barcelona in the first leg, it will be equally euphoric in their favor as the Camp Nou hosts the biggest game since its reopening. Newcastle must perform a near perfect game inside a hostile environment if they’re to have any chance of advancing.

The Catalans might be dealing with a few absences, but at home, they’re at their formidable best and are capable of blitzing any opponent—just ask Atlético Madrid how they fared a fortnight ago.

Newcastle will have their opportunities, but the overall script of the game could be the complete opposite of what it was in the first leg. Many demands will be made of the Magpies’ backline, and against one of the most potent attacks in Europe, the task at hand might be too much to ask of Eddie Howe’s men.

The Camp Nou effect: Barcelona have been sensational since returning to the Camp Nou, winning all 12 games since it’s reopening in late 2025. They’re dominance has only intensified as of late, scoring at least three goals in all seven home wins since the calendar turn.

Barcelona have been sensational since returning to the Camp Nou, winning all 12 games since it’s reopening in late 2025. They’re dominance has only intensified as of late, scoring at least three goals in all seven home wins since the calendar turn. Newcastle’s suspect defense: The Magpies’ clean sheet against Chelsea was their first since January. They had conceded 25 goals in their previous 12 games and with Barcelona expected to up the pressure on Wednesday, it could be a matter of time before Howe’s backline begins to crack.

The Magpies’ clean sheet against Chelsea was their first since January. They had conceded 25 goals in their previous 12 games and with Barcelona expected to up the pressure on Wednesday, it could be a matter of time before Howe’s backline begins to crack. Barcelona’s record vs. Premier League teams: Barcelona have lost only two of their 37 home games all-time against Premier League opposition, with their most recent defeat coming against Liverpool in the 2006–07 season.

Prediction: Barcelona 3–1 Newcastle

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle

Barcelona’s prolific wing duo headline the attack. | FotMob

Flick offered at least some rest to his pivotal players at the weekend, and although the absences of Frenkie de Jong, Alejandro Balde and Jules Koundé are significant, Barcelona still have elite quality to make them a formidable side.

Eric García should get the nod at right back after recovering from a muscular overload, and Ferran Torres is expected to lead the line in place of Robert Lewandowski; however, it’s the dazzling Yamal and Raphinha—who scored a hat-trick at the weekend—who headline the Blaugrana attack.

Marc Bernal should get the nod to partner Pedri in the midfield, with Fermín López beating out Dani Olmo for the starting No. 10 role. Still, if Flick decides to field a more attack-minded lineup, it could be Olmo who starts next to Pedri, with Bernal as the odd man out.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle (4-2-3-1): J. García; E. García, Cubarsí, Martín, Cancelo; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, López, Raphinha; Torres.

Newcastle Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Anthony Gordon is back to full fitness at the perfect time. | FotMob

The Magpies will once again be without the injured Lewis Miley, Fabian Schär and Emil Krafth, but no injury absentee is more significant than midfielder Bruno Guimarães. Sandro Tonali faces a late fitness test to determine his availability, but all signs point to the Italian featuring from the kickoff at the Camp Nou.

Anthony Gordon could only muster a 23-minute cameo in the first leg as he battled an illness, but the match-winner against Chelsea will lead the line on Wednesday looking to score his tenth Champions League goal of the season.

Howe’s back-four remains unchanged from the first leg, as the experienced Kieran Trippier will likely replace the recently recovered Tino Livramento at right back after getting the night off against Chelsea.

Newcastle predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Tripper, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Ramsey, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes.

What Time Does Barcelona vs. Newcastle Kick Off?

Location : Barcelona, Spain

: Barcelona, Spain Stadium : Camp Nou

: Camp Nou Date : Wednesday, March 18

: Wednesday, March 18 Kick-off Time : 1:45 p.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. PT / 5:45 p.m. GMT

: 1:45 p.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. PT / 5:45 p.m. GMT Referee: François Letexier (FRA)

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Newcastle on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States Paramount+, TDN, UniMas, Vix United Kingdom TNT Sports 2, discovery+, discovery+ App Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Fox One

READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE