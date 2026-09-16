Barcelona vs. Racing Santander: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Barcelona have drifted into an imperious realm at the start of their second-consecutive La Liga title defense, but an intriguing test heads their way on Wednesday night in the form of Racing Santander.

Last season’s Segunda victors have garnered great veneration among soccer hipsters for their rather unique tactical approach, which, as manager José Alberto put it, "focuses more on the interactions between players than on fixed positions."

Racing’s ’relationism’ fired them back into La Liga for the first time since 2010–11, and they’ve so far held their own in the top flight.

Racing are 10th after five games and are now preparing for their sternest test yet. It’s been 15 years since they last faced Barcelona in this competition, although the Blaugrana did record a 2–0 victory against Alberto’s side in the Copa del Rey at the start of the year.

Hansi Flick’s team are perfect through six games across all competitions, scoring at an unrelenting rate. Real Madrid may offer a stiffer challenge than last season, but Barca’s current mood is seemingly impossible to shake.

Barcelona vs. Racing Santander Score Prediction

Blaugrana Continue to Roll in Frenetic Encounter

Can anyone stop this Barcelona side? | Maciej Rogowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Barcelona are leading the way at the top of La Liga, with their 100% record meaning they boast a three-point advantage over José Mourinho’s Madrid, who were beaten at Real Betis on Matchday 4.

Flick’s side have been utterly irresistible at the start of the new season, and are targeting more than a mere domestic conquest this term. They boast the roster to compete on multiple fronts.

No one in Spain, not even Madrid, seems capable of resisting the Blaugrana, but Racing’s idiosyncracises and the cohesion with which they perform could make for a rather thrilling midweek La Liga bout.

Head-to-head record : In 101 meetings dating back to 1928, Racing Santander have beaten Barcelona just 17 times. Their last victory against Barça arrived in 2004, and they haven’t triumphed at the Camp Nou since 1983.

: In 101 meetings dating back to 1928, Racing Santander have beaten Barcelona just 17 times. Their last victory against Barça arrived in 2004, and they haven’t triumphed at the Camp Nou since 1983. Imperious Barça : There’s simply no slowing down this Barcelona team at the moment. Flick’s side is firing on all cylinders, and Levante were merely the latest to feel their wrath at the weekend. The back-to-back champions lead La Liga with 21 goals in five games, and an xG haul of 18.32 suggests that their current attacking majesty could be sustained.

: There’s simply no slowing down this Barcelona team at the moment. Flick’s side is firing on all cylinders, and Levante were merely the latest to feel their wrath at the weekend. The back-to-back champions lead La Liga with 21 goals in five games, and an xG haul of 18.32 suggests that their current attacking majesty could be sustained. Santander capable of causing problems: While the visitors haven’t recorded a clean sheet in 15 games, they have scored nine goals in five La Liga outings and are capable of flummoxing the hosts with their telepathy in possession. They’re one of the most tactically-intriguing outfits in Europe, and in Yassir Zabiri, it seems like Santander have acquired a natural goal-getter.

Prediction: Barcelona 4–2 Racing Santander

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Racing Santander

Raphinha continues to lead Barcelona’s attack.

Barcelona aren’t believed to be heading into Wednesday’s clash with any fresh injury concerns, but Flick should tinker with his roster after their chaotic victory at Levante.

Barça’s cornerstones should remain in the starting lineup, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha in stellar form. Fermín López has also been productive at the start of the new season, but Flick has Dani Olmo to call upon in reserve.

Jules Koundé could return to the lineup at rightback, while Andreas Christensen replaced Gerard Martín at half-time on Sunday and may partner Pau Cubarsí against Racing. Karim Adeyemi is also looking to make his first La Liga start since Barça‘s 5–0 victory over Elche in their opening game of the season.

The German scored wonderfully off the bench last time out, as Barça resisted a late Levante surge.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano (4-2-3-1): J. García; Kounde, Cubarsí, Christensen, Espart; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Adeyemi; Raphinha

Racing Santander Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Yassir Zabiri has scored five La Liga goals. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

The visitors are without loanee André Almeida after he received a red card late on in the 2–1 victory over Alavés at the weekend. Almeida featured off the bench last time out, so Alberto won’t need to change his midfield configuration in Catalonia.

Sergio Canales is the creative heartbeat of Racing, returning to the club in the summer after coming through the academy and enjoying a successful La Liga career with the likes of Real Sociedad and Real Betis.

Yassir Zabiri has scored a hat-trick and a brace at the start of the new season, having joined from Rennes on loan. He’ll lead Racing‘s attack on Wednesday, and aim to exploit Barcelona’s notoriously-aggressive defensive line.

Andrés Martín and Simon Eriksson miss out for the visitors through injury.

Racing Santander Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Agirrezabala; Mantilla, Ramón, Belocian, Salinas; Martín, Prati; García, Canales, Vicente, Zabiri.

What Time Does Barcelona vs. Racing Santander Kick Off?

Location : Barcelona, Spain

: Barcelona, Spain Stadium : Camp Nou

: Camp Nou Date : Wednesday, Sept. 16

: Wednesday, Sept. 16 Kickoff Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. BST

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Racing Santander on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App Canada TSN2, TSN Premium Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+ United Kingdom Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player