Barcelona to Play Waiting Game As Lamine Yamal Injury Details Emerge

The Spanish soccer federation confirmed that Lamine Yamal will not join up with the national team on Monday with the rest of his compatriots after the Barcelona forward reported “physical discomfort.” Yamal, however, is still expected to join up with La Roja later in the week.

The teenage phenom had an interesting outing against Atlético Madrid in La Liga’s top-of-the-table clash on Sunday. Yamal was individually thwarted by Alejandro Grimaldo, who recovered from a shaky first few duels to frustrate the mercurial winger, forcing all five of his shots off target.

However, once Atlético’s energy levels dipped in the second half and the game became stretched—or “broken” as they say in Spain—Yamal took advantage of the extra space. It was the Barcelona academy graduate who slid the ball into the stride of his compatriot Fermín López for the 66th-minute match winner.

Barcelona came away with three points but Yamal had some complaints.

What Injury Does Lamine Yamal Have?

Lamine Yamal has had a clean bill of health this season. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press/Getty Images

Yamal’s problem resides in his right knee. SPORT report that “the issue is not serious” and it represents the first physical complaint of the teenager’s season.

The World Cup winner missed the final eight games of the 2025–26 campaign with a torn hamstring which impinged upon his form for Spain in North America. Yamal would end the tournament with one trophy and as many goals, adding one to the pile-on against Saudi Arabia in the group stage.

There has been no sense of Yamal playing within himself this season. The match-winning assist on Sunday was the 25th goal the winger has directly contributed to already this season, putting up numbers akin to Lionel Messi’s statistical peak. The 19-year-old is the only player Hansi Flick has trusted to start all 16 fixtures across La Liga and the Champions League. That ever-presence will not persist at international level.

Spain has all but confirmed that Yamal will miss Thursday’s penultimate Nations League group-stage clash with Czechia in Prague. Luis de la Fuente’s side has already confirmed qualification for the quarterfinals in March and may have a shootout with England for top spot on Sunday, Nov. 15. It remains to be seen if Yamal plays a role in that marquee clash, which also happens to be at Atlético’s Metropolitano stadium.

Liverpool Star Called Up to Cover for Yamal

Víctor Muñoz was not a big part of Spain’s success on the pitch. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

De la Fuente is clearly concerned enough by Yamal’s fitness to call up a replacement. The World Cup winner turned to Liverpool’s Víctor Muñoz, one of only two outfield players who failed to earn a single minute during the summer tournament.

Since making an impressive start to life on Merseyside, Muñoz has been afforded more international opportunities, coming off the bench in three of Spain’s Nations League fixtures during the fall break. Given the impending absence of Yamal, the 23-year-old could be in line for some more playing time.