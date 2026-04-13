Barcelona XI vs. Atletico Madrid: Champions League Quarterfinal—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Barcelona visit Atlético Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals needing to overcome a two-goal deficit to keep their European season alive.

Everything that could go wrong seemingly went wrong for Hansi Flick’s side in the first leg at the Camp Nou. After dominating the opening exchanges, a Pau Cubarsí red card set the stage for Atléti to pounce and take a 2–0 lead in the tie heading back to the Metropolitano.

It will now take a monumental effort for Barcelona to pull off the comeback against a tenacious side that will be motivated by a rocking atmosphere in the Spanish capital. Still, no lead is ever safe when facing Flick’s prolific goalscoring machine, and the Catalans will be hoping to add yet another comeback to their lengthy list of the past two seasons.

Exiting the Champions League in the quarterfinals will be deemed as a colossal failure and Flick has a few major decisions to make regarding his team selections for Tuesday’s clash. How the German boss handles his squad will be vital for Barça to have any hopes of ending their 11-year Champions League title drought.

Barça Boosted by Frenkie de Jong Return

Frenkie de Jong (left) and Pedri will likely start the second leg together in midfield. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona got a major reinforcement back from injury at the weekend as Frenkie de Jong played for the first time since February in the Catalan derby victory vs. Espanyol. The Dutchman is now expected to partner Pedri as Barça will deploy their strongest midfield pairing.

But there are still notable absentees Flick must work around. Cubarsí is suspended for the clash, Raphinha is still weeks away from returning from injury and the German boss confessed that although Marc Bernal made the trip to Madrid, he’s still in serious doubt of being ready for the clash.

Eric García could drop back to the heart of defense to fill Cubarsí’s void, partnering Gerard Martín who avoided a major injury at the weekend and should be fit to start. Marcus Rashford is once again expected to deputize for Raphinha on the left wing.

Andreas Christensen is the only other injury casualty, but Flick still faces difficult decisions regarding who starts at attacking midfielder and center forward, with Dani Olmo, Fermín López, Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski all eager to get the nod in this potentially season-defining match.

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Pau Cubarsí, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal.

Pau Cubarsí, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Atlético Madrid (4-2-3-1)

It’s all or nothing for Barcelona. | FotMob

GK: Joan García—Keeping his first career Champions League clean sheet will be García’s mission, a feat that would significantly bolster Barça’s comeback hopes.

RB: Jules Koundé—Koundé was rested at the weekend and should be ready to go tasked with containing the dangerous Ademola Lookman. His chemistry with Yamal on the right will also be crucial.

CB: Eric García—The versatile García will return to the heart of defense and lead the backline in what must deliver a near flawless defensive performance.

CB: Gerard Martín—Alarms were raised when Martín suffered what looked like an ankle injury in the Catalan derby. Flick revealed his substitution was precautionary and he should be good to go against Atléti.

LB: João Cancelo—Cancelo has taken over the starting left back role ahead of Alejandro Balde. The in-form Portuguese’s attacking quality could be a valuable asset to break down a sturdy Atléti low-block.

DM: Frenkie de Jong—An argument could be made that it’s still too soon for the Dutchman to start following his injury, but with Barcelona’s Champions League season on the line, Flick can’t afford to do without De Jong’s quality.

DM: Pedri—Pedri has been pushed to the absolute maximum since returning from injury in February, leading to visible exhaustion. Still, he’s the orchestra leader of Barça’s attacks and his brilliance in the central areas is desperately needed to have any chance of upsetting the hosts.

RW: Lamine Yamal—The bulk of Barcelona’s comeback hopes are placed on Yamal’s shoulders. If Barça progress to the semifinals, it’s probable the teenager’s difference-making talent is largely responsible.

AM: Fermín López—Barcelona’s leading goalscorer in the Champions League this season edges out Olmo for the starting nod. López’s energetic nature both on and off the ball will add dynamism to Barça’s attack, he just needs to be sharp in his decision making for his team’s sake.

LW: Marcus Rashford—There’s no other way of putting it, it’s the most important match of Rashford’s Barcelona career. He’ll have his chances, the Englishman must make sure to take advantage of them—unlike in the first leg.

ST: Robert Lewandowski—In what could be the final Champions League game of one of the competition’s greatest ever strikers, a rested Lewandowski will lead the line hoping to deliver a vintage performance.

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