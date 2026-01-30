Barcelona XI vs. Elche: Flick Makes Striker Decision—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Barcelona’s La Liga title charge resumes on Saturday night when they travel south down the Mediterranean coast to face Elche.

The reigning champions returned to winning ways domestically a week ago in the 3–0 thumping of Real Oviedo. Barcelona went on to defeat Copenhagen 4–1 midweek to secure direct passage to the Champions League round of 16.

Boosted by their recent results, Hansi Flick’s men will look to avoid any upsets against Elche, a side that has failed to win in their last four La Liga matches. Victory on Saturday would momentarily see the Catalans take a four-point lead in the title race.

Match Snapshot

🕒 Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT 📍 Location: Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero

Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero 🏆 Competition: La Liga

La Liga 📊 Recent form: WLWWW

Team News

The midfield duo of Pedri (left) and Gavi remain sidelined with injuries. | Gongora/NurPhotoGetty Images

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Pedri, Gavi, Andreas Christensen

Pedri, Gavi, Andreas Christensen 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Barcelona resembled a hospital earlier in the term, but things have drastically improved in that department in recent months. Still, Pedri’s absence due to a hamstring injury remains a major issue Flick must work around.

Gavi and Andreas Christensen are still working their way back from long-term injuries, with the former entering the home-stretch of his recovery.

Ferran Torres is back after a hamstring issue of his own, reappearing with a short cameo midweek. Frenkie de Jong is also available again after missing Barça’s Champions League league phase finale through suspension.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Elche (4-2-3-1)

Flick will rotate the lineup that took the pitch midweek. | FotMob

GK: Joan García—The Spaniard will be looking for his ninth league clean sheet of the term as he continues to chase Thibaut Courtois for the lead in that department.

RB: João Cancelo—Cancelo started at left back a week ago but could showcase his versatility by getting the nod on the right flank on Saturday, giving Jules Koundé a breather.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—Runners in behind continue to be Cubarsí’s Achilles heel this term. He’ll have to be overly careful or Álvaro Rodríguez could exploit this flaw.

CB: Eric García—García will return to the heart of defense after putting in a shift in midfield midweek, nearly scoring a screamer in the process.

LB: Alejandro Balde—Critics are growing louder by the day regarding Balde’s recent form, but the La Masia graduate is still Flick’s best option at left back.

CM: Frenkie de Jong—The Dutchman should return and wear the captain’s armband, aiming to resume his stellar start to 2026 when he’s been undoubtedly one of Barcelona’s best players.

CM: Marc Bernal—Flick has carefully managed Bernal’s minutes this season following his ACL tear, but the teenager has thoroughly impressed in recent cameos and could be rewarded with only his second La Liga start of the campaign.

RW: Lamine Yamal—After a quiet and injury-ridden start of the term, Yamal is starting to reach his peak level at the perfect time with the season entering its climax.

AM: Dani Olmo—Olmo has been a difference-maker in recent games, resembling the best version of himself that had been sorely missed throughout the opening months of the season.

LW: Raphinha—Raphinha has been kept quiet recently but his two goals in his last two appearances indicate he remains a devastating force even when he’s not often involved in the game.

ST: Ferran Torres—Torres will likely get the nod after recovering from injury, allowing Robert Lewandowski some rest after the veteran had to start three straight games for only the second time this season.

READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE