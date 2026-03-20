Barcelona XI vs. Rayo Vallecano: Verdict on Garcia Pair—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

On a high following a couple of lopsided victories, Barcelona welcome Rayo Vallecano to the Camp Nou with a chance to take a seven-point lead in the La Liga title race.

After dispatching Sevilla 5–2 last weekend, Barcelona delivered one of their best performances of the season—especially in the second half—and destroyed Newcastle United 7–2 to decidedly progress to the Champions League quarterfinals.

Attention now returns to La Liga, where Barcelona could take a extend their gap atop the standings with a win and Real Madrid dropping points later in the day in the Madrid derby.

Still, Hansi Flick’s side could only muster a draw in the reverse fixture against Rayo, and with a number of injuries still compromising Barça, a major effort is needed for the Catalans to go to the international break on a high.

Makeshift Defense Obligated to Deliver Again

Xavi Espart (right) has been forced to play significant minutes in recent weeks. | David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Defensive injuries continue to mount as Eric García could only manage 22 minutes before having to exit the second leg against Newcastle, presumably with the same muscular issue that sidelined him the previous two games.

His status for Sunday’s clash is very much in doubt, likely joining injured defenders Alejandro Balde, Jules Koundé and Andreas Christensen on the sidelines. Fortunately for Barcelona, starting goalkeeper Joan García—who also exited the clash against Newcastle with an apparent injury—avoided any major setbacks and the club already confirmed he’ll be ready for Sunday’s clash.

Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín and João Cancelo will likely start their sixth straight game together. Teenager Xavi Espart has featured in all three games since making his professional debut at St. James’ Park and he could make his second straight league start at right back given the injuries.

Pedri and Marc Bernal should keep their place in the midfield pivot, with Frenkie de Jong likely returning on the other side of the international break. Up top, Ferran Torres is expected to get the nod after Robert Lewandowski has started the last three games.

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen, Jules Koundé, Alejandro Balde, Eric García.

Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen, Jules Koundé, Alejandro Balde, Eric García. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano(4-2-3-1)

Raphinha and Lamine Yamal have each scored a hat-trick in Barcelona’s last two La Liga home games. | FotMob

GK: Joan García—Avoided a serious injury and got his maiden call up to Spain’s national team, what a week it’s been for García, who was sensational against Rayo in the reverse fixture.

RB: Xavi Espart—The teenager has performed admirably whenever called upon over the past two weeks. Barça might have found another gem from the 2007 generation that includes Yamal, Cubarsí and Bernal.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—Will be hoping for a more controlled and inspiring showing after a nervy performance midweek. Has a chance to get revenge after Isi Palazón drove him crazy back in August’s clash.

CB: Gerard Martín—Martín is a tenacious defender with a big engine, but in recent weeks his quality as a passer has stood out, flashing the trademarked La Masia graduate ability to start attacks with line-breaking balls from the back.

LB: João Cancelo—The Portuguese is starting to look tired given the amount of games he’s been forced to play with Baldé and Koundé injured. He’s been fantastic in La Liga, though, bagging his first goal since returning to Catalonia last weekend.

DM: Pedri—The long season has taken a toll on Pedri, who’s barely been given any time to rest since recovering from a hamstring injury. Flick and Co. will likely plead with Spain manager Luis de la Fuente not to overuse him in the upcoming break.

DM: Marc Bernal—Bernal’s quality as a box crasher has translated to five goals in the last month, overshadowing how solid he’s been in midfield covering for the injured De Jong.

RW: Lamine Yamal—Yamal has five goal contributions in his last three La Liga starts and he’ll be looking to add to that tally on Sunday.

AM: Dani Olmo—Fermín López was stellar midweek and seems to have the edge over Olmo for the starting job. Still, the platinum blonde playmaker will want to challenge that status starting on Sunday.

LW: Raphinha—It’s no coincidence that Barcelona’s attack returned to its formidable best over the past week as Raphinha rediscovered his 2024–25 form. The Brazilian is the spark that ignited Flick’s frontline.

ST: Ferran Torres—Lewandowski ended his slump with a brace midweek, now Torres will hope to experience a similar bounce back after what’s been a difficult start of 2026 in front of goal.

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