Barcelona XI vs. Real Oviedo: Flick Picks Pedri Replacement—Injury News, Lineup Prediction

Barcelona aim to return to winning ways in La Liga when they host the struggling Real Oviedo on Sunday afternoon at the Camp Nou.

A stumble in their visit to Real Sociedad last week saw Barcelona’s lead atop the La Liga standings cut to only a point. After a tenacious 4–2 Champions League victory against Slavia Prague midweek, Hansi Flick’s men will return home to play at Camp Nou for the first time since Dec. 13.

Bottom of the league Real Oviedo should be a comfortable task for Barcelona. The visitors haven’t won in La Liga since September and are on their third permanent manager of the term. Still, Flick’s men must be sharp or they could finish the weekend trailing Real Madrid in the La Liga title race.

Match Snapshot

🕒 Kick-off time: 3:15 p.m. GMT, 10:15 a.m. ET, 7:15 a.m. PT

📍 Location: Spotify Camp Nou

🏆 Competition: La Liga

📊 Recent form: WWWLW

Team News

Pedri suffered a hamstring injury that will sideline him for a month. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhotoGetty Images

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees: Pedri, Gavi, Andreas Christensen, Ferran Torres

Pedri, Gavi, Andreas Christensen, Ferran Torres 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Barcelona were given a brutal injury blow in their midweek Champions League victory, as Pedri suffered yet another hamstring injury that will sideline him for one month according to the club. The midfield maestro joins Ferran Torres, Gavi and Andreas Christensen as the absentees for Real Oviedo’s visit.

Fortunately for Flick, Dani Olmo has been stellar in his cameos off the bench to start the year. Although he’s a natural attacking midfielder, Olmo has already featured in the base of midfield and he could do so again against a tame side that will likely sit back in a low block.

Eric García will likely remain in the heart of defense but is another potential Pedri replacement in midfield, as he’ll continue his record of featuring in every Barcelona game this term. Up front, Robert Lewandowski will keep his place in the XI with Ferran Torres still on the mend and Lamine Yamal will return after missing the game in Prague due to suspension.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Oviedo

Flick must work around Pedri’s significant absence. | FotMob

GK: Joan García—García’s lackluster effort played a major part in Barcelona’s defeat a week ago and he’ll try to respond with his eighth La Liga clean sheet of the term.

RB: Jules Koundé—The Frenchman has become subject to intense criticism in recent weeks given his continuous poor defensive efforts this term and he must find his best form soon or João Cancelo could start to eat into his minutes.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—Cubarsí was given the night off midweek but he remains Flick’s most trusted central defender despite an up and down term. This will be his first appearance since turning 19.

CB: Eric García—One of the standout performers of the midweek victory and the entire season as a whole. García is firing on all cylinders and the only thing up for debate each week is which position he’ll occupy in the XI. Center back has become Flick’s top choice as off late.

LB: Alejandro Balde—Like Koundé, Balde has been mediocre for a while now, stringing together a number of unconvincing performances. Still, he’s a certain starter and no other player has a better understanding with Raphinha down the left wing.

DM: Frenkie de Jong—Barcelona’s skipper has been nothing short of brilliant since the turn of the year and, without Pedri, his surge in form is very welcome.

CM: Dani Olmo—Olmo should get the nod to replace Pedri, making this a very attacking-minded lineup against a manageable opponent. Olmo scored the match winner in both Barcelona’s most recent La Liga and Champions League victories with absolute stunners off the bench.

RW: Lamine Yamal—The teenager missed out on the midweek clash due to suspension but returns looking to replicate his performance from the defeat against Real Sociedad. Despite the losing effort, he was the best player on the pitch, creating seven chances and completing 11 dribbles.

AM: Fermín López—Lopéz, alongside Yamal, are the only La Liga players to register double-digit goal and assist tallies in all competitions so far this season. Coming off a brace performance midweek, the Masia graduate is blossoming into an undisputed world-class attacking midfielder.

LW: Raphinha—The Brazilian was kept quiet in Prague but he remains an integral piece of Barcelona’s success considering the Catalans are still yet to lose this term when he’s on the pitch.

ST: Robert Lewandowski—Age has definitely caught up with the generational center forward this term, but Lewandowski remains a premier target inside the penalty area, with his appetite for goal still very much intact.

