Bayern Munich Confirm Vincent Kompany Diagnosis Following Collapse

Bayern Munich director of sport Max Eberl confirmed manager Vincent Kompany has been discharged from hospital after his training-ground collapse was put down to a case of meningism.

Kompany had to be rushed to hospital after collapsing on Friday last week, with his recovery expected to take “weeks” as medical professionals initially struggled to identify the reason for the incident.

“He was discharged from the hospital [on Wednesday],” Eberl confirmed. “That’s the biggest and best news for all of us.

“They have found what it is: It’s meningeal irritation that caused this incident on Friday. But I’m sure he’ll be back at 100% very soon, able to go home and do his rehab at home.”

What Is a Meningeal Irritation?

Kompany collapsed in training last week. | Stuart Franklin - UEFA/Getty Images

In human bodies, the brain and spinal cord are covered by three protective layers knows as meninges. They are designed not only to offer physical support and protection, but also to contain blood vessels and other systems to provide fluids and nutrients to the brain.

A meningeal irritation is when these meninges become inflammed and can no longer perform optimally, with complications including the blockage of important fluids to the brain and an increase of pressure.

The condition brings similar symptoms to the more well-known diagnosis of meningitis, but the two are not always linked. Meningism is the term given to the issues described above without the infection that typically leads to meningitis.

When Will Kompany Return for Bayern Munich?

Aaron Danks (right) has been leading the team in Kompany’s absence. | Tom Weller/picture alliance/Getty Images

While Kompany has been discharged, he still needs to recover before being able to return to the high-pressure environment of the dugout.

As Eberl points out, Kompany will have rehab work to do at home. No formal timeline has been put on his return to work, with Bayern continuing to give the Belgian as much time as he needs to get back to his best. Assistant manager Aaron Danks will remain in charge of the team up to that point.

“I think Danksy is doing a good job too, and has a loud voice,” midfielder Tom Bischof admitted. “He motivates us well, too, but of course, it’s a bit different when Vinnie is standing in front of us.

“We miss him, but we’re also happy that he’s doing much better now and is back home. We’re happy for him.”

Bayern host Borussia Dortmund on Saturday in the latest installment of Der Klassiker, before a tricky trip to Atlético Madrid in the Champions League on Nov. 3. The final game before the international break comes away to Mainz four days later.