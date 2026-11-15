Bayern Munich’s ‘Starting Price’ for Michael Olise Should Convince Real Madrid

Bayern Munich are reportedly demanding a minimum of €200 million ($220.6 million), if not considerably more for their star forward admired by Real Madrid, Michael Olise.

There’s a strong argument to be made that no single individual should be worth nine figures, but, in the context of this warped modern market, the France international boasts a talent worthy of extravagant outlay.

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente recently summed it up well. “There is a song about value and price,” he fretted, “Someone has to pay it and that’s very welcome but it doesn’t mean it is the real value.”

Yet, even Olise’s cost may outstrip his value on this occasion. Bayern are expected to demand at least €200 million, which would be enough to make the 24-year-old the second most expensive player of all time, but that figure could rise to an unprecedented €300 million ($331 million), according to AS.

In his own flow. pic.twitter.com/LpPDo7IAR0 — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) September 18, 2026

Neymar Jr’s 2017 switch from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain remains the most expensive deal in the history of the sport at €222 million ($245 million at today’s rates), and has scarcely been challenged by any other club outside the state-owned team.

Olise is younger than Neymar was then and is putting up comparable numbers to the wriggling Brazilian. Neymar racked up a combined 46 goals and assists in 45 games across his final campaign in Barcelona—Olise can point to 72 in 67 since the start of last season for Bayern.

The France international who broke Pelé’s assist record at the World Cup last summer is undoubtedly one of the two best right wingers on the planet, vying for that title with Lamine Yamal. Bayern understandably want to tie Olise down to a new contract even though his current deal stretches until 2029.

Real Madrid would likely have to shatter all sorts of transfer records to prise the placid playmaker away from Bavaria and club president Florentino Pérez has repeatedly shown a willingness to stockpile expensive attacking talent, yet this stance from Bayern Munich should actually work to his long-term benefit.

Real Madrid Done a Favor by Bayern Munich’s Stance

Florentino Pérez likes his shiny toys. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

The last thing Real Madrid need is another forward. A side which already can’t find room for Vinícius Júnior also has Rodrygo to come back from injury and compete with the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham and Yan Diomande, who came with his own eye-watering price tag.

Rather than the frontline, Madrid’s finances would be better directed toward that long overlooked central slice of the pitch: midfield.

Real Madrid have not paid money for any even vaguely defensively minded central midfielder since Aurélien Tchouaméni’s arrival in 2022. Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić have all left the club over the subsequent years, opening up chasms which still haven’t been convincingly filled.

Federico Valverde continues to look most convincing at right back, Eduardo Camavinga veers from the sublime to the ridiculous (assuming he is fit) while Tchouaméni has notable limitations on and off the ball. Bernardo Silva has proven to be a welcome recruit on a free transfer, but an injury scare for the Portuguese international this month has exposed how thin this part of José Mourinho’s squad is.

Madrid are clearly aware of their own shortcomings, why else would Mourinho spend so much of the summer on the phone trying to convince Rodri to leave Manchester City for the Spanish capital? Yet, the Special One’s charm offensive paled in comparison to Barcelona’s allure and Madrid’s wait for a new midfielder dragged on.

Pérez is even more reticent to spend money in January than on a form of defensive ballast, so the hunt will likely resume next summer. As shaky as Madrid’s recruitment in this area has been, they should be able to source a suitable signing for less than €300 million.