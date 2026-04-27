Bayern Munich XI vs. PSG—Gnabry Replacement Picked: Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Bayern Munich have embarked on a record-breaking Bundesliga campaign, with Vincent Kompany’s free-scoring outfit confirmed as champions with a month of the season remaining.

No one has been able to compete with them domestically, and, in truth, the vast majority of Europe’s aristocracy have been blown away, too. Bayern’s only blemish in the Champions League this season was a 3–1 defeat at Arsenal during the league phase.

They’ve since dominated on the continent, restoring themselves as the “Bestia Negra” to beat Real Madrid for the first time over two legs since 2011–12 and reach the semifinals.

They’re gunning for a trophy-laden end to the 2025–26 season to complement their historic goalscoring campaign, with the DFB-Pokal final also on their agenda next month.

Serge Gnabry Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Gnabry will also miss the World Cup. | S. Mellar/FC Bayern/Getty Images

“As for the World Cup dream with Germany...that’s sadly over for me,” Serge Gnabry confirmed on Instagram last week after suffering a tear in his thigh. The former explosive winger has enjoyed a resurgent campaign in a No. 10 role for Bayern this season, but he won’t be counted upon again until 2026–27.

Fortunately, Bayern have Jamal Musiala waiting in the wings.

Kompany, who’s suspended for the first leg and will be in the stands, could utilize Michael Olise in a central position, but Lennart Karl, Olise’s deputy, is still out injured. In addition, Tom Bischof is struggling with a calf issue and unlikely to return this week.

Raphaël Guerreiro suffered a hamstring injury in the dramatic win over Mainz and is set to miss out, while reserve goalkeeper Sven Ulreich is still absent with a muscle issue.

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Sven Ulreich, Serge Gnabry, Tom Bischof, Raphaël Guerreiro, Lennart Karl

Sven Ulreich, Serge Gnabry, Tom Bischof, Raphaël Guerreiro, Lennart Karl 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1)

Bayern need Jamal Musiala to step up. | FotMob

GK: Manuel Neuer—Neuer produced a mixed bag in the quarterfinals, doing his best to surrender the tie in the second leg. Imperious consistency is no longer a part of his repertoire, but Bayern are hopeful of their longtime goalkeeper producing three more vintage showings.

RB: Josip Stanišić—The versatile defender has proven to be a useful asset for Kompany this season, with the Belgian able to deploy Stanišić anywhere across his backline.

CB: Dayot Upamecano—Upamecano was superb in Bayern’s league phase win at the Parc des Princes, with his perfect timing and aggression helping Die Roten sustain attacks against a technically brilliant outfit. More of the same is in order Tuesday.

CB: Jonathan Tah—Tah got the nod against Real Madrid, suggesting he’ll be trusted on the grand stage here, too.

LB: Konrad Laimer—If Stanišić starts down the right, we’ll likely see the conservative option picked down the opposite flank. Alphonso Davies surely has a role to play, though.

DM: Joshua Kimmich—Kimmich is the key progressive passer in Bayern’s midfield, but PSG’s engine room won’t give him a moment’s peace. The German has recorded the most line-breaking passes in the Champions League this season (19).

DM: Aleksandar Pavlović—The young midfielder could be one of the unsung heroes of Germany’s World Cup campaign this summer, with Julian Nagelsmann surely enjoying the relationship Pavlović has developed alongside one of his stalwarts.

RW: Michael Olise—The Ballon d’Or candidate sealed Bayern’s progression into the last four with a sumptuous strike to wrap up their thrilling quarterfinal victory over Real Madrid. Olise has been in magnificent form this calendar year, and his battle with Nuno Mendes could prove decisive.

AM: Jamal Musiala—Musiala hasn’t hit top gear since recovering from a serious leg injury, but Bayern need the wily playmaker to step up in Gnabry’s absence.

LW: Luis Díaz—The Colombian scored the all-important goal against Madrid, which was his ninth goal involvement of this season’s competition. He’ll hope to join Harry Kane and Olise on double digits this week.

ST: Harry Kane—Kompany has carefully managed his talisman’s minutes to ensure he’s at his best for the latter stages. Kane’s 12 goals in Europe this season are the most by an Englishman in any single iteration of the European Cup/Champions League. They may not be his last.

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