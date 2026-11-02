The 15 Best Central Midfielders in EA FC 27—Official Ratings

Central midfielders are the heartbeat of any successful soccer team—and EA Sports FC 27 is no different.

They set the tempo, dictate possession and connect the defense with the attack, often making the difference between a team that controls a game and one that spends it chasing the ball.

With the official ratings revealed, here’s a look at the 15 highest-rated central midfielders in EA FC 27.

Best Central Midfielders in EA FC 27

15. Youri Tielemans (Manchester United)

Youri Tielemans is the slowest midfielder on the list. | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 85



Youri Tielemans opens the list with a strong passing profile and useful shooting ability.



His 85 passing and 79 shooting make him a threat as both a creator and a player arriving outside the penalty area. He also has 80 dribbling and 76 defending, but his 53 pace is the lowest among the 15 midfielders.

14. Luka Modric (AC Milan)

Luka Modrić is still going strong. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 85



Luka Modrić continues to stand out for his technical quality, even without elite physical attributes.



His 87 passing and 86 dribbling are the highlights, offering the control needed to dictate play and unlock defenses.



At 75 shooting, he remains capable of contributing in attack, though 65 pace and 59 physicality make him better suited to a role built around positioning and ball retention than raw athleticism.

13. Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan)

Adrien Rabiot has long been a favorite of EA FC. | sportinfoto/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 85



Adrien Rabiot’s combination of speed and strength gives him a different profile from the more possession-focused midfielders.



He has 85 physicality, 81 pace and 81 dribbling, allowing him to carry the ball while competing in physical duels.



His 78 defending and 79 shooting also make him a versatile option who can contribute in both halves of the field.

12. Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund)

Felix Nmecha is a two-way force. | Ralf Ibing/firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 85



Felix Nmecha has an impressive mix of athleticism and attacking ability.



His 83 pace makes him one of the quicker midfielders in this ranking, while 81 shooting and 81 dribbling give him the tools to carry the ball forward and threaten the opposition goal.

11. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

Frenkie de Jong is elite. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 86



Frenkie de Jong’s 84 dribbling and 85 passing make him a natural fit for teams that want to progress the ball through midfield.



The Barcelona midfielder’s 77 pace gives him decent mobility, and a 77 defending rating ensures he can contribute when his team needs to recover possession.

10. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)

Martin Ødegaard is a master creator. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 86



Martin Ødegaard brings creativity and close control to central midfield. His 88 passing and 87 dribbling are among the strongest technical ratings in this ranking, making him well suited to quick combinations and intricate attacking play.



His 78 shooting adds another dimension, although his 66 defending and 63 physicality suggest that his strengths are more evident when his team has the ball.

9. Enzo Fernández (Manchester City)

Enzo Fernández joined Man City from Chelsea. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 86



Enzo Fernández stands out as a distributor, with 86 passing giving him one of the best marks in the category.



His 83 dribbling helps him operate in tight spaces, while 78 shooting gives him the ability to contribute closer to goal.

8. Bruno Guimarães (Arsenal)

Bruno Guimarães is a solid all-rounder. | Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 86



Arsenal’s Bruno Guimarães excels at moving the ball and helping his team maintain control.



His 85 passing is one of his standout attributes, complemented by 84 dribbling and 80 defending. With an 80 physicality rating, he also has the strength to compete in midfield battles.

7. Scott McTominay (Napoli)

Scott McTominay is Napoli’s star man. | Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 86



Scott McTominay offers a physical, attack-minded alternative to the more technical midfielders near the top of the list.



His 86 physicality is the highest among the 15 players, while 83 shooting gives him a significant threat around goal. He also has 80 defending and 80 pace, allowing him to contribute at both ends of the field.

6. Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain)

Fábian Ruiz is one of the slower players on this list. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 86



Fabián Ruiz is a technically gifted midfielder whose numbers favor patient buildup and ball circulation.



His 83 passing and 82 dribbling allow him to keep attacks moving, while 77 shooting makes him a useful option when he gets into scoring positions.



He may not be the quickest player in the group, with 60 pace, but his technical attributes make him a strong choice for possession-oriented teams.

5. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan)

Nicolò Barella is a pocket rocket in midfield. | Andrea Amato/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 87



Nicolò Barella’s greatest strength is his ability to contribute across the midfield.



His 86 dribbling and 84 passing help him move the ball forward, while 81 defending gives him a solid foundation when possession changes hands.

4. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

Federico Valverde is an all-round star. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 87



Few midfielders on this list can match Federico Valverde for speed. His 90 pace stands out immediately, supported by 85 physicality and 84 shooting.



He also records 81 defending, making him more than just an attacking presence.



For players who want a midfielder capable of covering ground quickly, supporting the attack and tracking back, Valverde offers an especially complete package.

3. João Neves (Paris Saint-Germain)

João Neves holds his own for his size. | Lilou Cassin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 88



João Neves brings a more defensive edge to the upper end of the rankings.



His 86 defending is an excellent mark for a central midfielder, and 87 dribbling means he can win the ball and retain possession under pressure.



With 82 physicality as well, he offers the kind of balance that makes him useful in several midfield roles.

2. Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain)

Vitinha can score bags of goals from midfield. | Franco Arland/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 90



Vitinha is the third and final PSG player on this list, and shares the top spot.



His 91 dribbling allows him to maneuver through crowded areas, while 88 passing helps him connect the midfield with the attack.



His shooting rating of 81 also gives him another way to influence games when space opens up around the penalty area.

1. Pedri (Barcelona)

Pedri is the best EA FC 27 has to offer. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 90



Pedri tops the central midfield rankings with a profile built around technique and control.



His 91 dribbling and 89 passing make him an outstanding option for keeping possession, finding teammates and escaping pressure in tight spaces.



A 77 defending rating also gives him a useful contribution without the ball.

EA FC 27: Best Central Midfielders—Ranked

Rank Player Club Rating 15. Youri Tielemans Manchester United 85 14. Luka Modrić AC Milan 85 13. Adrien Rabiot AC Milan 85 12. Felix Nmecha Borussia Dortmund 85 11. Frenkie de Jong Barcelona 86 10. Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 86 9. Enzo Fernández Manchester City 86 8. Bruno Guimarães Arsenal 86 7. Scott McTominay Napoli 86 6. Fabián Ruiz Paris Saint-Germain 86 5. Nicolò Barella Inter Milan 87 4. Federico Valverde Real Madrid 87 3. João Neves Paris Saint-Germain 88 2. Vitinha Paris Saint-Germain 90 1. Pedri Barcelona 90