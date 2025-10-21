The Best Current Premier League Defenders—Ranked
The scrutiny that comes with being a Premier League defender is often too much to bear.
This is a division packed with attacking superstars, all paid to make those tasked with stopping them look foolish. Only the very best thrive in the English top flight. Many, unfortunately, don’t.
Any player in the Premier League is capable of a stunning run of form, but only a select few know how to extend that level of performance over a significant period of time, earning themselves reputations as the best the league has to offer even if they find themselves battling an occasional slump of their own.
With that in mind, here are Sports Illustrated’s top 15 Premier League defenders based on overall ability.
15. Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur)
Pedro Porro has long boasted a reputation as one of the finest attack-minded defenders around, and few can rival his output in the final third.
Marauding down Tottenham Hotspur’s right flank, the Spain international boasts an excellent eye for a pass and, when at his best, can cause problems against any defender in the world.
On the other side of possession, Porro continues to improve and better support those around him, while his experience has seen him given more of a leadership role under Thomas Frank.
14. Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur)
Micky van de Ven missed a large chunk of last season through injury, but he’s now back to full fitness, and it shows.
The Dutchman’s terrifying recovery pace gives him a unique advantage over nearly everybody on the pitch, but Van de Ven is far more than just a quick pair of legs.
Composure on the ball, strength in the tackle and a delightful eye for the sort of burst forward that always gets fans off their seats, Van de Ven is a true joy to watch.
13. Reece James (Chelsea)
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has had to take things incredibly slowly with Reece James, whose lengthy battles with various injuries should have derailed his momentum far more than they actually have.
When James is up and running, he is a sensational, two-way athlete capable of locking up attackers and fizzing in the sort of devilish crosses that make him a teammate’s dream.
Comfortable filling in both in central defence and further forward in midfield, James boasts an all-round skill set which makes him an incredibly valuable asset when healthy.
12. Murillo (Nottingham Forest)
Murillo’s move to Nottingham Forest in 2023 flew under the radar, but the Brazilian did not take long to captivate his new audience.
A relentless, determined defender out of possession, Murillo boasts a penchant for an attacking highlight as well. Whether he’s fizzing in a line-breaking pass or taking it upon himself to drive out from the back, he knows how to get his side moving forwards.
Expensive links to Europe’s elite are no surprise, and they will only continue to grow in strength if Murillo maintains his level.
11. Tino Livramento (Newcastle United)
A natural right back who will not skip a beat if moved over to the left, Tino Livramento bounced back from a devastating injury to remind the world of his sky-high potential.
The Newcastle United star loves to attack just as much as he enjoys doing the dirty work, making him a dream teammate and the sort of player every team strives to find in the transfer market.
You still get the sense that Livramento is not yet operating at his best, and it would be no surprise to see him flying higher in these rankings in the coming years.
10. Daniel Munoz (Crystal Palace)
Another who arrived on English shores to very little fanfare, Crystal Palace struck gold when they landed Daniel Muñoz’s signature in January 2024.
One of the best pure athletes in world soccer, Muñoz is known for his devastating bursts down the right wing, overlapping his winger and causing chaos in the opposition box.
His late emergence on the global stage is an inspiring story and one which has scouts across the world looking for the next sleeping giant.
9. Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur)
A real, old-fashioned defender who wears his heart on his sleeve, Cristian Romero is a delight to watch on his eternal battle between ice-cold composure and overflowing aggression.
Regardless of which version of Romero shows up, Tottenham usually know they are in safe hands with the Argentine, who continues to work on growing the composure needed to climb further up these rankings in the future.
Experience on the biggest stage, including trophy wins at the World Cup and Copa América alongside his 2024–25 Europa League triumph, has helped Romero improve and there is still space left for him to grow.
8. Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool)
Ibrahima Konaté caught the eye in France, rose to prominence in Germany and has since established himself as a household name in England.
A rock-solid star at the heart of both Liverpool and France—among the best club and international soccer has to offer—Konaté is still learning how to cope with the spotlight that comes with playing at the top of the mountain, but his journey up to this point has been nothing short of sensational.
Konaté has added intelligent positioning and movement to his naturally sublime physique, making him a nightmare for opposing strikers.
7. Marc Cucurella (Chelsea)
Marc Cucurella is reaping the rewards of what has been a rollercoaster career to date. Quickly identified as a future star during his time in the Barcelona academy, the wild-haired defender had to take a less glamorous route to the top.
Spells with Getafe and Brighton & Hove Albion helped build a reputation which nearly came tumbling down during the early phase of his Chelsea tenure, but the Spaniard is now flourishing following the arrival of Enzo Maresca.
Regularly deployed in the famed “inverted role,” Cucurella is often spotted doing his best work everywhere apart from his natural position, but his ongoing quest to excel on both sides of the ball means the Chelsea man still has room to grow into an even more important player.
6. Jurrien Timber (Arsenal)
A devastating ACL injury threatened to rob Jurrien Timber of his Arsenal career just 50 minutes into his Premier League debut, but the Dutchman is now back and better than ever.
Whether he’s needed at left back, in the middle or in his strongest position on the right, Timber is as reliable as they come and has earned his place among Mikel Arteta’s most-trusted generals.
His education in the Ajax academy, which prides itself on instilling an all-round skillset into its graduates, is clear in every performance, with Timber another who thrives when given inverted responsibilities.
5. Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)
Marc Guéhi is not your average centre back. Sure, he does all the basics brilliantly—reads the game well, tackles hard, dominates in the air and poses a real threat from set pieces—but that does not tell the whole story.
What really sets him apart is his composure and quality on the ball. His passing, and even crossing, are among the best of any defender in the Premier League right now, center back or otherwise.
As Crystal Palace continue to grow under Oliver Glasner, captain Guéhi remains the heartbeat of the side, although perhaps not for much longer. Europe’s elite are sensing the chance to snap up a true bargain next summer when his contract expires.
4. Ruben Dias (Manchester City)
Rúben Dias dazzled the Premier League audience in 2020–21, scooping up individual awards as he made it clear he was ready to disrupt the conversation for best defenders in the world.
Matching those heights has so far proven challenging for Dias, but the Manchester City man remains one of the very best the Premier League has to offer.
An intelligent defender who has been a near-permanent fixture in the spine of four Premier League title triumphs, there can be no questioning Dias’s pedigree.
3. Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal)
There’s a real argument to suggest Gabriel has been harshly done by with this ranking. The Arsenal man is almost a victim of his understated approach, which brings sensational results but rarely commands the spotlight.
Gabriel came close to an exit from the Emirates Stadium a few years ago, but such an eventuality now seems impossible for a player who has perfected a combination of aggression and composure when defending.
Set-piece prowess is a key tool in Gabriel’s arsenal at Arsenal. Whether it be from crosses of free kicks, the ball often appears magnetised to his head as he routinely finds a way to make the difference in the opposition penalty area.
2. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
Virgil van Dijk is a perfect example of the need to consider the bigger picture here. Over the past few years, he has arguably been the stand-out defender in world football, the gold standard against which other defenders are measured.
He will not have fond memories of the 2025–26 campaign but, while that does have to factor into the thinking here, it does little to discredit Van Dijk’s reputation as an otherworldly defender when at his best.
Van Dijk has forced his way into the debate over the single greatest defender in Premier League history, earning his spot alongside the all-time greats thanks to years of excellent showings with Liverpool.
1. William Saliba (Arsenal)
Arsenal once again boast the Premier League’s strongest rearguard, just as they have for the past two seasons, and, once again, William Saliba has been the calm, commanding presence at the heart of it all.
An elite-tier centre back in every sense, there are few defenders in world soccer who can outpace, outmuscle or outthink the brilliant Frenchman.
Tying him down to a new contract was of the utmost importance for Arsenal as Real Madrid began to sniff around, and now Arteta has the foundations needed to build one of the all-time great back lines.