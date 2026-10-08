The 15 Best Left Backs in EA FC 27—Official Ratings

The left back position has evolved considerably over the years, with modern fullbacks expected to contribute at both ends of the pitch.

EA Sports FC 27 is packed with talented options on the left side of defense, from attacking wing-backs who love getting forward to more defensively minded fullbacks who excel at shutting down opposing wingers.

Here, we’ve taken a look at the 15 highest-rated men’s left backs in EA FC 27.

Best Left Backs in EA FC 27

15. Milos Kerkez (Liverpool)

Milos Kerkez. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Overall: 81



Kerkez offers a dynamic profile, with his 84 pace and 78 dribbling standing out as his biggest strengths. He also has 79 physicality and 76 defending, while his 75 passing allows him to contribute confidently when playing out from the back.



His speed and ability to cover the entire flank make him a well-rounded option.

14. Álvaro Carreras (Real Madrid)

Álvaro Carreras joined Real Madrid in 2025. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Overall: 81



The former Benfica fullback stands out for his physical qualities and speed. His 86 pace and 81 physicality are his best attributes, while he also boasts 80 dribbling and 77 passing.



With 75 defending, Carreras offers a fairly complete profile, allowing him to get forward while still having the recovery speed needed to get back into position.

13. Alejandro Balde (Barcelona)

Alejandro Balde is rapid. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Overall: 82



Speed is clearly Balde’s biggest weapon. His 90 pace puts him among the fastest players at the position, while he also has 79 dribbling and 77 defending.



His 75 passing is solid enough, although his 52 shooting highlights where his attacking contribution comes from. Balde is much more dangerous when using his speed to burst beyond opponents than when he’s asked to finish chances himself.

12. Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal)

Riccardo Calafiori has shone at Arsenal. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Overall: 82



Calafiori offers a more balanced and defensively minded profile than some of the other players on this list.



The Italian has 80 defending and 78 physicality, along with 77 dribbling and 76 passing. His 71 pace puts him below some of the more explosive fullbacks here, but his defensive numbers make him an appealing choice for managers looking for greater security on the left.

11. Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Alphonso Davies has never quite hit his potential. | F. Noever/FC Bayern/Getty Images

Overall: 82



Davies’ 93 pace is the second-highest mark in this ranking, while his 84 dribbling and 78 passing further underline his ability with the ball.



His 74 defending and 76 physicality are a little more modest, but when Davies gets space to accelerate and drive forward, few left backs are more difficult to contain.

10. Theo Hernández (Al Hilal)

Theo Hernandez has long been an EA FC star. | Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Overall: 82



The ability to contribute from wide areas is where Theo Hernández—long an EA FC fan favorite—stands out, with the Frenchman boasting 88 crossing.



His 79 passing and 78 dribbling are complemented by 80 defending, while his 76 pace and 74 physicality give him a more balanced profile than some of the explosive players above him.

9. Maximilian Mittelstädt (VfB Stuttgart)

Maximilian Mittelstädt has thrived at Stuttgart. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Overall: 83



Mittelstädt is another fullback who excels when getting forward and contributing from the flank.



His 79 passing and 78 dribbling combine with 80 defending, while his 76 pace and 74 physicality give him a relatively balanced profile.



His crossing is where he really stands out, with an impressive 88 rating that can make a major difference in attacking situations.

8. Lewis Hall (Newcastle United)

Lewis Hall has a dazzlingly bright future. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Overall: 83



Hall’s ability on the ball makes him one of the more complete options in this ranking. He has 82 dribbling, 81 passing and 80 defending, giving him three strong attributes across different areas of the game.



His 78 pace is more than respectable, although his 68 physicality is the main weakness in his profile.

7. David Raum (RB Leipzig)

David Raum is so consistent. | Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Overall: 83



Raum is one of the standout attacking specialists in this ranking when it comes to creating danger from wide areas.



His 91 crossing is among the best numbers you’ll find at the position, while he also has 82 passing, 81 dribbling and 83 pace.



With 76 defending and 79 physicality completing his profile, Raum is clearly built to push forward and provide ammunition for the attackers around him.

6. Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City)

Nico O’Reilly has burst onto the scene. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

Overall: 83



The young Manchester City fullback offers an interesting combination of defensive ability and physical strength.



His 81 defending and 81 physicality are his best attributes, while he also has 83 pace and 79 dribbling.



With 78 passing and 70 shooting, O’Reilly is less specialized than some of the other names on this list. Instead, he offers a versatile profile that allows him to contribute in several areas of the pitch.

5. João Cancelo (Barcelona)

João Cancelo at Barcelona just feels right. | Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Overall: 83



Technical quality is Cancelo’s biggest strength.



His 85 dribbling and 84 passing put him among the best players in the ranking in both categories, while his 84 pace allows him to maintain a strong presence down the flank.



His 77 defending and 72 physicality are less impressive, but Cancelo’s quality in possession more than makes up for those shortcomings, particularly when he’s given freedom to attack.

4. Piero Hincapié (Arsenal)

Piero Hincapié is a versatile option. | Izzy Poles/AMA/Getty Images

Overall: 84



Hincapié is one of the most defensively minded players in the ranking.



The Arsenal star boasts an excellent 84 defending and 81 physicality, while his 83 pace gives him enough speed to cover space and compete in defensive situations.



His 72 dribbling and 71 passing are more modest.

3. Federico Di Marco (Inter Milan)

Federico Di Marco is elite. | Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Overall: 86



Di Marco is one of the most dangerous attacking fullbacks in EA FC 27.



Often used as a wingback rather than a traditional left back, the Italian combines 85 passing, 81 dribbling and 78 shooting with an outstanding 91 crossing.



He also has 80 defending and 81 pace, giving him enough quality to contribute at both ends of the pitch. His 74 physicality is relatively modest, but his quality in the final third and ability to consistently deliver dangerous balls make him a specialist in the position.

2. Marc Cucurella (Real Madrid)

Marc Cucurella joined Real Madrid from Chelsea. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Overall: 86



The World Cup winner stands out for his defensive solidity and ability to remain active throughout an entire match.



Cucurella has 84 defending and 78 physicality, alongside 79 passing and 78 dribbling. His 89 stamina is another major strength, while his 86 defensive awareness and 86 standing tackle ratings further highlight his reliability.



His 75 pace is relatively low for a fullback at this level, but his defensive intelligence more than compensates.

1. Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain)

Nuno Mendes has fulfilled his early career potential. | Franco Arland/Getty Images

Overall: 89



Nuno Mendes is the highest-rated left back in EA FC 27, with an impressive 89 overall rating.



His 94 pace is the best in the ranking, while he also boasts 86 dribbling, 84 defending and 80 physicality. His 80 passing and 77 shooting round out an extremely complete profile.



His 94 acceleration and sprint speed make him particularly difficult to contain when he gets forward, while his 89 standing tackle rating reinforces his ability to contribute defensively.



Put simply, Nuno Mendes combines elite speed with excellent technical and defensive attributes, making him the game’s standout left back.

EA FC 27: Best Left Backs—Ranked

Rank Player Club Rating 15. Milos Kerkez Liverpool 81 14. Álvaro Carreras Real Madrid 81 13. Alejandro Balde Barcelona 82 12. Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 82 11. Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich 82 10. Theo Hernández Al Hilal 82 9. Maximilian Mittelstädt VfB Stuttgart 83 8. Lewis Hall Newcastle United 83 7. David Raum RB Leipzig 83 6. Nico O'Reilly Manchester City 83 5. João Cancelo Barcelona 83 4. Piero Hincapié Arsenal 84 3. Federico Di Marco Inter Milan 86 2. Marc Cucurella Real Madrid 86 1. Nuno Mendes Paris Saint-Germain 89