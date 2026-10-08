The Best Young Center Forwards to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode—Ranked

Choosing the right striker can make or break your Career Mode team in EA FC 27.

Whether you’re looking for a ruthless finisher, a physical target man, a forward who can link play or a complete attacker, finding the right No. 9 is essential.

For this list, we’ve focused on players aged 23 or under with huge potential and an in-game value below $40 million.

There are plenty of exciting options available, from established young forwards to raw prospects who could become elite with the right development.

Honorable Mentions

Ricardo Pepi is looking to take the next step. | Marcel van Dorst/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto/Getty Images

There are plenty of other young strikers worth considering if the 10 names below aren’t available. Sidiki Chérif at Coventry City, Karl Etta Eyong of Levante and Mexx Meerdink at AZ Alkmaar all offer intriguing options.

Ricardo Pepi of PSV Eindhoven provides a more established alternative, while Alexander Staff of FC Saarbrücken and Matviy Ponomarenko at Dynamo Kyiv are interesting projects for managers who enjoy developing raw talent.

Finally, Francesco Pio Esposito of Inter Milan, Mason Melia at Lincoln City, Matías Fernández-Pardo of Newcastle United and Álvaro Rodríguez at AFC Bournemouth round out the honorable mentions.

Best Young Center Forwards to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode

10. Conrad Harder (RC Strasbourg)

Conrad Harder is a beast. | Franco Arland/Getty Images

Rating: 75

Potential: 85



Harder is a physical striker who can bully defenders and dominate inside the penalty area.



Despite his size, the Danish forward has respectable pace and strong physical attributes, including strength, jumping and stamina. His heading, ball control and long-range shooting are also useful weapons.

9. Marcos Leonardo (Ajax)

Marcos Leonardo joined Ajax in the summer. | Wart Brinkerhof/ANP/Getty Images

Rating: 78

Potential: 85



If your team already has quick wingers who love delivering the ball into the box, Marcos Leonardo could be the perfect striker to put between them.



The Brazilian is a natural-born penalty-box predator, combining excellent agility with a strong instinct for finding scoring positions.



His attacking positioning, finishing, jumping and heading are particularly impressive, while his pace, agility and movement make him difficult to contain.

8. Gonzalo García (Fulham)

Gonzalo García. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Rating: 75

Potential: 85



After struggling to establish himself at Real Madrid, Gonzalo García is now looking to build his career in the Premier League with Fulham.



The 22-year-old is a mobile, well-rounded forward who can link up with teammates while still posing a threat around the penalty area. His pace, dribbling, ball control, shooting and attacking positioning are all strong features.



At $14.3 million, though, he represents an appealing option for managers looking for a striker who can contribute immediately while still having room to grow.

7. James Wilson (Hearts)

James Wilson has bags of potential. | Malcolm Mackenzie/Getty Images

Rating: 66

Potential: 85



Wilson is the perfect option if you’re starting a Career Mode with a smaller club and want to turn a raw prospect into a star.



The Scottish striker is particularly mobile and agile, while his stamina allows him to stay involved deep into matches. His shooting is also respectable considering his modest overall rating.



Training should focus on improving his strength, passing, sprint speed and long-range shooting.

6. Carlos Espí (Real Madrid)

Carlos Espí is thriving at Madrid. | M Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Rating: 77

Potential: 86



Espí has already made a strong start at Real Madrid and offers the kind of profile that can be incredibly useful in Career Mode.



The 20-year-old is a classic physical No. 9, standing at 6'4" and possessing excellent strength and jumping ability. He’s particularly dangerous in the air and isn’t afraid to battle defenders inside the box.



His four-star weak foot is another major bonus.

5. Christian Kofane (Bayer Leverkusen)

Christian Kofane is destined for big things. | Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Rating: 77

Potential: 86



Kofane is one of the more complete young strikers in EA FC 27. The Cameroon international stands at 6'2" and combines strength and aerial ability with respectable pace, shooting and dribbling.



That blend of physical and technical qualities gives him plenty of ways to hurt opposing defenses. He can battle center backs, attack crosses and still threaten defenders when the ball is at his feet.



At $26.2 million, Kofane isn’t exactly cheap, but his 86 potential makes him a worthwhile investment for ambitious clubs.

4. Keisuke Goto (SC Freiburg)

Keisuke Gotō is a towering presence. | Ryan Crockett/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Rating: 72

Potential: 86



At 6'3", Gotō immediately stands out as a physical presence up front. The Japanese striker can act as an excellent target man while also offering a genuine threat inside the penalty area.



His strength and jumping are particularly impressive, while his shooting, dribbling and ball control are surprisingly good for a player of his size.

3. Yoan Bonny (Inter Milan)

Yoan Bonny can already be a starter for your Career Mode team. | Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Rating: 78

Potential: 86



Bonny is arguably the most established striker in this group, but there’s still plenty of room for him to improve.



The Inter Milan forward’s biggest strength is his physical presence. His strength and jumping ability make him a handful inside the box.



Balance, stamina and passing are the main areas that need attention, but with a 78 overall rating and 86 potential, Bonny is capable of making an impact now and for years to come.



He does come with a hefty $36.5 million price tag, though, so you’ll need a healthy transfer budget to bring him in.

2. Nicolò Tresoldi (Club Brugge)

Nicolo Tresoldi has a potential of 87. | Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Rating: 75

Potential: 87



Tresoldi is already good enough to start for plenty of teams, making him one of the more ready-made options on this list.



There are still several areas of his game that need work before he can become a truly elite striker, but his $16 million value makes him a realistic target for many clubs.



For a mid-table team in one of Europe’s top five leagues, Tresoldi could quickly become a first-choice striker. At a bigger club, he would make an excellent rotation option while he develops toward his 87 potential.

1. Francesco Camarda (AC Milan)

Francesco Camarda is a real wonderkid. | Luca Amedeo Bizzarri/FIGC/Getty Images

Rating: 66

Potential: 87



Camarda is the most exciting young striker in EA Sports FC 27. The AC Milan prospect is a natural No. 9 with an impressive combination of pace, physicality, finishing and dribbling.



There is still plenty of room for development, but at just $3.1 million, he is the perfect signing for managers taking charge of a smaller club.



He’s an absolute bargain with the potential to become a superstar.

EA FC 27 Career Mode: Best Young Center Forwards—Ranked

Rank Name Club Age Rating Potential Value 10. Conrad Harder Strasbourg 21 75 85 $14.3m 9. Marcos Leonardo Ajax 23 78 85 $32.5m 8. Gonzalo Garcia Fulham 22 75 85 $14.3m 7. James Wilson Hearts 19 66 85 $2.5m 6. Carlos Espí Real Madrid 20 77 86 $26.8m 5. Christian Kofane Bayer Leverkusen 19 77 86 $26.2m 4. Keisuke Gotō SC Freiburg 21 72 86 $6.8m 3. Yoan Bonny Inter Milan 22 78 86 $36.5m 2. Nicolò Tresoldi Club Brugge 21 75 87 $16.0m

1. Francesco Camarda AC Milan 18 66 87 $3.1m