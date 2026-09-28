The Best Young Left Backs to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode—Ranked

Fullbacks are becoming increasingly important in EA Sports FC 27, both as defensive outlets and as weapons going forward.

If you’re building a team in Career Mode, finding a young left back who can develop alongside the rest of your squad could make a huge difference.

For this list, we’ve focused on players aged 23 or younger with an in-game value below $40 million. That means several highly rated prospects, including Nico O’Reilly, Lewis Hall and Nathaniel Brown, don’t make the cut.

Honorable Mentions

Destiny Udogie is a good option at left back. | Mike Egerton/PA Images/Getty Images

A few more young left backs are worth keeping on your radar if you don’t manage to land one of the 10 names below. Yaimar Medina offers an intriguing option at Genk, while Dayann Methalie could be worth a look at Sunderland if you’re building a squad on a tighter budget.

Jordan Bos is another interesting name at Feyenoord, while Tottenham Hotspur’s Destiny Udogie provides a more established option if you’re looking for someone who can contribute immediately rather than waiting several seasons for development.

Elsewhere, Emmanuel Mbemba of Paris FC, José Neto of Benfica and Strasbourg’s Oso all make the list, while Jorge Salinas at Racing Santander and Mika Haas of Kaiserslautern offer younger, more developmental options.

Finally, Jayden Meghoma of Portsmouth rounds out the honorable mentions, giving Career Mode players another potential project to develop into a reliable left back.

Best Young Left Backs to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode

10. Álex Valle (Como)

Álex Valle is a rising Serie A star. | Antonino Lagana/Getty Images

Rating: 75

Potential: 84



Fast, tidy in possession and capable of delivering dangerous crosses, Valle is an attack-minded fullback who can cause plenty of havoc for opposition defenses.



There is, however, still plenty of room for improvement when it comes to his defensive game.

9. El Hadji Malick Diouf (Brentford)

El Hadji Malick Diouf signed for Brentford this summer. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

Rating: 78

Potential: 84



Diouf is one of the more balanced players in this group, with no glaring weaknesses beyond perhaps his shooting—which shouldn’t matter too much for a left back. His 78 rating also means he’s already capable of contributing from the start.



Having only recently joined Brentford, though, he could be difficult to prise away, while his wages are also somewhat high.

8. Kauã Prates (Borussia Dortmund)

Kauã Prates is a prospect. | Hendrik Deckers/Borussia Dortmund/Getty Images

Rating: 67

Potential: 85



At just 17 years old, Kauã Prates is very much a project—but that’s precisely why he could become such a rewarding Career Mode signing.



He’s already quick enough to give you something to work with, although his defensive attributes need plenty of development. Give him a couple of seasons and some regular game time, however, and he could become a key part of your squad.

7. Mateo Del Blanco (RC Strasbourg)

Surely only a matter of time before Chelsea come calling. | Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Rating: 74

Potential: 85



Del Blanco is an intriguing option for clubs looking to add some serious pace without breaking the bank.



The Argentine has 91 acceleration and 93 stamina, making him capable of flying up and down the flank throughout a match.

6. Mats Rots (TSG Hoffenheim)

Mats Rots will need some work. | Simon Hofmann/Getty Images

Rating: 74

Potential: 85



Rots is another strong option for managers thinking about the long game. He’s particularly useful going forward, although his defensive attributes will need some attention.



He can also move into central midfield, giving you another tactical option and allowing you to develop him into more of a playmaking fullback.

5. Wesley (AS Roma)

Wesley is ready to go. | Ivan Romano/Getty Images

Rating: 80

Potential: 86



Wesley is one of the more expensive options here, but his 80 rating means you won’t have to wait around for him to become useful. His pace and agility make him a dangerous attacking fullback, while his development path gives him plenty of room to grow.



Improve his long-range shooting and you could turn him into a surprisingly dangerous goalscoring outlet from defense.

4. Saba Kharebashvili (Medipol Basaksehir)

Saba Kharebashvili is a hidden gem. | Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Rating: 67

Potential: 86



If you’re looking for a genuine hidden gem, Kharebashvili is one of the names to circle. His 67 rating means he’ll need plenty of development, but that’s exactly what makes him such an intriguing Career Mode project.



The 17-year-old already boasts 84 acceleration, giving him an excellent physical foundation to build upon.

3. Jorrel Hato (Chelsea)

Jorrel Hato is a star. | Chris Lee/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Rating: 78

Potential: 86



Hato brings an appealing combination of pace, versatility and potential. His 86 acceleration makes him particularly useful on the flank, while his relatively manageable wages make him an attractive option despite playing for a Premier League club.



The Chelsea star is also capable of covering at center back and defensive midfield, giving you plenty of tactical options as he develops.

2. Joaquin Seys (Club Brugge)

Joaquin Seys has attracted interest from some of Europe’s elite. | Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Rating: 74

Potential: 87



Seys is a more affordable option and particularly appealing if you want a left back who can contribute going forward. His attacking qualities already stand out, while his defensive game gives you plenty of room to improve him through training.



Given his relatively low transfer value and wages, Seys could be an excellent pickup for a club without the budget to chase the biggest prospects.

1. Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal)

Myles Lewis-Skelly is a versatile option. | Charnjeet Singh Bedi/Arsenal Creators Club/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Rating: 78

Potential: 87



Lewis-Skelly is one of the most complete young options on this list and offers plenty of flexibility in Career Mode. The Arsenal prospect can also play in central midfield and as a defensive midfielder, making him useful if you want additional protection in front of your back line.



His 78 rating and 87 potential make him an expensive investment, but clubs with a healthy transfer budget could have a long-term starter on their hands.

EA FC 27 Career Mode: Best Young Left Backs

Rank Name Club Age Rating Potential Value 10. Álex Valle Como 22 75 84 $13.7m 9. El Hadji Malick Diouf Brentford 21 78 84 $23.9m 8. Kauã Prates Borussia Dortmund 17 67 85 $2.7m 7. Mateo Del Blanco RC Strasbourg 22 74 85 $10.3m 6. Mats Rots TSG Hoffenheim 20 74 85 $10.3m 5. Wesley AS Roma 22 80 86 $35.9m

4. Saba Kharebashvili Medipol Başakşehir 17 67 86 $2.7m 3. Jorrel Hato Chelsea 20 78 86 $33.6m 2. Joaquin Seys Club Brugge 21 74 87 $11.4m 1. Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 19 78 87 $33.1m