The Best Young Left Backs to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode—Ranked
Fullbacks are becoming increasingly important in EA Sports FC 27, both as defensive outlets and as weapons going forward.
If you’re building a team in Career Mode, finding a young left back who can develop alongside the rest of your squad could make a huge difference.
For this list, we’ve focused on players aged 23 or younger with an in-game value below $40 million. That means several highly rated prospects, including Nico O’Reilly, Lewis Hall and Nathaniel Brown, don’t make the cut.
Honorable Mentions
A few more young left backs are worth keeping on your radar if you don’t manage to land one of the 10 names below. Yaimar Medina offers an intriguing option at Genk, while Dayann Methalie could be worth a look at Sunderland if you’re building a squad on a tighter budget.
Jordan Bos is another interesting name at Feyenoord, while Tottenham Hotspur’s Destiny Udogie provides a more established option if you’re looking for someone who can contribute immediately rather than waiting several seasons for development.
Elsewhere, Emmanuel Mbemba of Paris FC, José Neto of Benfica and Strasbourg’s Oso all make the list, while Jorge Salinas at Racing Santander and Mika Haas of Kaiserslautern offer younger, more developmental options.
Finally, Jayden Meghoma of Portsmouth rounds out the honorable mentions, giving Career Mode players another potential project to develop into a reliable left back.
Best Young Left Backs to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode
10. Álex Valle (Como)
Rating: 75
Potential: 84
Fast, tidy in possession and capable of delivering dangerous crosses, Valle is an attack-minded fullback who can cause plenty of havoc for opposition defenses.
There is, however, still plenty of room for improvement when it comes to his defensive game.
9. El Hadji Malick Diouf (Brentford)
Rating: 78
Potential: 84
Diouf is one of the more balanced players in this group, with no glaring weaknesses beyond perhaps his shooting—which shouldn’t matter too much for a left back. His 78 rating also means he’s already capable of contributing from the start.
Having only recently joined Brentford, though, he could be difficult to prise away, while his wages are also somewhat high.
8. Kauã Prates (Borussia Dortmund)
Rating: 67
Potential: 85
At just 17 years old, Kauã Prates is very much a project—but that’s precisely why he could become such a rewarding Career Mode signing.
He’s already quick enough to give you something to work with, although his defensive attributes need plenty of development. Give him a couple of seasons and some regular game time, however, and he could become a key part of your squad.
7. Mateo Del Blanco (RC Strasbourg)
Rating: 74
Potential: 85
Del Blanco is an intriguing option for clubs looking to add some serious pace without breaking the bank.
The Argentine has 91 acceleration and 93 stamina, making him capable of flying up and down the flank throughout a match.
6. Mats Rots (TSG Hoffenheim)
Rating: 74
Potential: 85
Rots is another strong option for managers thinking about the long game. He’s particularly useful going forward, although his defensive attributes will need some attention.
He can also move into central midfield, giving you another tactical option and allowing you to develop him into more of a playmaking fullback.
5. Wesley (AS Roma)
Rating: 80
Potential: 86
Wesley is one of the more expensive options here, but his 80 rating means you won’t have to wait around for him to become useful. His pace and agility make him a dangerous attacking fullback, while his development path gives him plenty of room to grow.
Improve his long-range shooting and you could turn him into a surprisingly dangerous goalscoring outlet from defense.
4. Saba Kharebashvili (Medipol Basaksehir)
Rating: 67
Potential: 86
If you’re looking for a genuine hidden gem, Kharebashvili is one of the names to circle. His 67 rating means he’ll need plenty of development, but that’s exactly what makes him such an intriguing Career Mode project.
The 17-year-old already boasts 84 acceleration, giving him an excellent physical foundation to build upon.
3. Jorrel Hato (Chelsea)
Rating: 78
Potential: 86
Hato brings an appealing combination of pace, versatility and potential. His 86 acceleration makes him particularly useful on the flank, while his relatively manageable wages make him an attractive option despite playing for a Premier League club.
The Chelsea star is also capable of covering at center back and defensive midfield, giving you plenty of tactical options as he develops.
2. Joaquin Seys (Club Brugge)
Rating: 74
Potential: 87
Seys is a more affordable option and particularly appealing if you want a left back who can contribute going forward. His attacking qualities already stand out, while his defensive game gives you plenty of room to improve him through training.
Given his relatively low transfer value and wages, Seys could be an excellent pickup for a club without the budget to chase the biggest prospects.
1. Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal)
Rating: 78
Potential: 87
Lewis-Skelly is one of the most complete young options on this list and offers plenty of flexibility in Career Mode. The Arsenal prospect can also play in central midfield and as a defensive midfielder, making him useful if you want additional protection in front of your back line.
His 78 rating and 87 potential make him an expensive investment, but clubs with a healthy transfer budget could have a long-term starter on their hands.
EA FC 27 Career Mode: Best Young Left Backs
Rank
Name
Club
Age
Rating
Potential
Value
10.
Álex Valle
Como
22
75
84
$13.7m
9.
El Hadji Malick Diouf
Brentford
21
78
84
$23.9m
8.
Kauã Prates
Borussia Dortmund
17
67
85
$2.7m
7.
Mateo Del Blanco
RC Strasbourg
22
74
85
$10.3m
6.
Mats Rots
TSG Hoffenheim
20
74
85
$10.3m
5.
Wesley
AS Roma
22
80
86
$35.9m
4.
Saba Kharebashvili
Medipol Başakşehir
17
67
86
$2.7m
3.
Jorrel Hato
Chelsea
20
78
86
$33.6m
2.
Joaquin Seys
Club Brugge
21
74
87
$11.4m
1.
Myles Lewis-Skelly
Arsenal
19
78
87
$33.1m
Barnaby Lane, better known as Barney, is a soccer writer for SI FC. With nearly a decade of experience in the industry, he has worked for a range of household-name publications in both the United States and the United Kingdom, and has interviewed some of the world’s biggest athletes—from Usain Bolt and Rafael Nadal to Christian Pulisic (though his favorite interview remains Adebayo Akinfenwa). Barney specializes in Premier League soccer, covering everything from the nostalgia of years gone by to the modern, vastly different landscape of today’s game. He also has experience reporting on La Liga and Major League Soccer, the latter of which he developed a particular affinity for during his university days at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.