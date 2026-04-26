The Bizarre Reason Real Madrid Are Suing La Liga—Report

Real Madrid are reportedly going to war with La Liga again, this time over the league’s new protocol to prevent and address instances of discrimination, violence or abuse.

The new proposal is part of the league’s push to crack down on all forms of harassment, ensuring a safe environment for fans and players in soccer stadiums. La Liga president Javier Tebas, a known adversary of Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez, is spearheading the initiative with the backing of other prominent voices in the Spanish top flight, as well as the National Police.

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska is also in favor of the changes, assuring “the State Commission against Violence in Sport is working on reforming the law against violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in sport, in force since 2007, in order to strengthen the prosecution of ultra groups and improve security in the vicinity of stadiums.”

The protocol sounds like a no-brainer for Real Madrid to support, especially considering the club’s tireless efforts to hold those accountable for instances of racism toward Vinicius Junior. Yet the Spanish giants are thought to have taken the exact opposite approach, one that once again could be settled in the court room.

Why Real Madrid Are Suing La Liga Over Anti-Discrimination Protocol

Florentino Pérez is taking action against La Liga. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

MARCA report Real Madrid filed a lawsuit requesting the annulment of the league’s agreed upon initiative, which was reached by La Liga’s Delegate Commission on Feb. 20, 2026.

The 15-time European champions argue the new guidelines “must be made available to clubs for voluntary subscription, and La Liga has transformed it into a coercive system that forces clubs to implement it.”

The club therefore seemingly does not have a problem with the actual protocol or the intent behind it, but rather the fact that the league is enforcing it without teams’ consent. Los Blancos also already have their own protocol in place, which could stand as another reason to reject a league-wide mandate.

A judge will ultimately decide whether Real Madrid’s lawsuit has merit or if La Liga’s proposed laws are here to stay, whether the biggest club in Spain likes it or not.

Real Madrid’s Lawsuit Prompts Fiery Response

Real Madrid are going against the grain. | Jan Kruger/UEFA/Getty Images

Real Madrid taking such a sensitive issue to court in what appears to be just another struggle for power with Tebas and Co. has received the reaction one would expect: contempt.

According to MARCA, the lawsuit caused “astonishment” among other clubs, who are all in favor of the new protocol. They “don't understand why Real Madrid is once again going against the grain” on an issue that should unite the league.

The “incomprehensible” action paints Los Blancos in a negative light, adding another stain to the Pérez era, which has consisted of lawsuit after lawsuit against the league, referees and even UEFA and FIFA.

For comparison, Atlético Madrid president Enrique Cerezo vocally supported the new initiative, asserting that soccer “must be played in an environment of coexistence, tolerance and safety.” He, like many others, believe the new mandated protocol will help ensure that "there is no room for harassment or violence” in the sport.

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