Bournemouth vs. Man City: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester City’s title hopes could be dashed if they fail to beat the in-form Bournemouth on Tuesday night, having claimed FA Cup glory at the weekend.

Antoine Semenyo’s audacious flick sunk a spirited Chelsea at Wembley, as the Cityzens added to their Carabao Cup success in March.

Pep Guardiola, though, won’t be satisfied with a domestic cup double. His team are still in the hunt for the Premier League title, but they’re going to need an unlikely favor from elsewhere to regain their crown.

City’s 3–3 draw with Everton leaves the Gunners in the ascendancy, but a 3–0 victory over Palace last week means their deficit is just two points. Goal difference could yet be a factor, and the Cityzens are edging Mikel Arteta’s men on that front.

However, this midweek duel will be anything but a stroll in the park. Bournemouth remarkably haven’t tasted defeat in the top flight since parting ways with Semenyo in January. A 16-game unbeaten run has catapulted them up to sixth after a difficult end to 2025, with the Cherries, after Sunday’s results, all but assured of European soccer for next season.

They’re also holding out hope for a stunning Champions League berth, with a sixth-place finish potentially being enough.

Bournemouth vs. Man City Score Prediction

City Suffer Fatal Slip-Up

Man City’s title hunt could draw to a close. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

City were never going to rely on Burnley in north London, but Oliver Glasner’s recent comments regarding a potential lack of squad rotation ahead of the Conference League final should encourage them.

A visit to Selhurst Park on the final day, especially with a first league title in 22 years on the line, will not be an easy ride for Arsenal. City, meanwhile, will benefit from playing an Aston Villa team potentially celebrating Europa League glory.

Before that, though, they must take care of business at Bournemouth’s compact and cozy home. This is Andoni Iraola’s final outing at the Vitality Stadium, and the Cherries are still playing for plenty.

A victory for the visitors would put immense pressure on the Gunners this weekend.

Unbeaten Cherries : Bournemouth haven’t exactly blown the field away during their lengthy unbeaten run, drawing half of the 16 games. Still, the streak is the longest of the sort in the Premier League this season, and they’ve won four of their previous five.

: Bournemouth haven’t exactly blown the field away during their lengthy unbeaten run, drawing half of the 16 games. Still, the streak is the longest of the sort in the Premier League this season, and they’ve won four of their previous five. Champions League chasers : The fact that Bournemouth are still playing for something renders this contest all the more tough for City, who wilted amid the chaos on Merseyside two weeks ago. The Cherries are expert facilitators of basketball-like affairs, and they need three points to potentially catch a slumping Liverpool in fifth.

: The fact that Bournemouth are still playing for something renders this contest all the more tough for City, who wilted amid the chaos on Merseyside two weeks ago. The Cherries are expert facilitators of basketball-like affairs, and they need three points to potentially catch a slumping Liverpool in fifth. Emerging Rayan: The young Brazilian has the talent and physical make-up to blossom in the Premier League, and he heads into Tuesday’s game in good form. Rayan has scored in each of his previous three league outings and could be the thorn in City’s side midweek.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2–2 Man City

Bournemouth Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

Tyler Adams come into Bournemouth’s midfield. | FotMob

The hosts have had a lengthy break since they were last in Premier League action (a 1–0 win at Fulham), but Iraola will be forced into at least one change on Tuesday.

Ryan Christie is suspended after picking up a red card at Craven Cottage, and he’ll likely be replaced by USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams, who’s had a quiet season heading into the World Cup. Alex Scott has been their star man in the center of the pitch this term.

Julio Soler and Lewis Cook are also set to miss out with muscle injuries, while Álex Jiménez has been suspended by the club.

Iraola should name the same starting front four against the Cityzens, with Rayan and Eli Junior Kroupi among the division’s most exciting teenage starlets.

Bournemouth Predicted Lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1): Petrović; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson.

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth

Semenyo faces up against his former employers. | FotMob

Manchester City are set to have a clean bill of health for the first time in 2026 on Tuesday evening.

Rodri recovered from his groin injury in time to start Saturday’s FA Cup final, and Joško Gvardiol made a surprise return to the starting lineup against Palace last week.

Gvardiol’s availability does mean Pep Guardiola has a big call to make at the heart of his defense, but he’ll likely stick with the successful partnership of Abdukodir Khusanov and Marc Guéhi.

Gianluigi Donnarumma will replace James Trafford in goal, while Rayan Cherki should also come back into the team. Antoine Semenyo has scored in back-to-back games ahead of his Bournemouth return.

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guéhi, Aït-Nouri; Silva, O’Reilly; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland.

What Time Does Bournemouth vs. Man City Kick Off?

Location: Bournemouth, England

Bournemouth, England Stadium: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium Date: Tuesday, May 19

Tuesday, May 19 Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. BST / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

7:30 p.m. BST / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT Referee: Anthony Taylor

Anthony Taylor VAR: Jarred Gillett

How to Watch Bournemouth vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream

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