Liverpool’s Latest Bradley Barcola ‘Boost’ Comes With a Real Madrid Twist

Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola has reportedly decided against extending his contract with the reigning French and European champions, in news that will no doubt excite suitors Liverpool.

The Reds wasted no time signing new boss Andoni Iraola this summer, but have failed to make any other big moves beyond welcoming Víctor Muñoz from Osasuna. Liverpool are still in desperate need of a Mohamed Salah replacement, and the clock is ticking.

Barcola, who is under contract with PSG until June 2028, is a dream transfer for the 20-time English champions, but his availability always posed a problem ... until now. L’Equipe report the forward ceased negotiations for a contract extension with the Parisians.

The decision was not financially motivated, considering PSG’s offer came with a “substantial” pay increase. Instead, Barcola’s bold move seemingly derived from not wanting to be cast aside anymore, condemned to substitute appearances while Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué make up Luis Enrique’s starting attack.

While the decision does not necessarily guarantee Barcola is looking to leave the French capital this summer, it does give Liverpool a much-needed boost in their pursuit of the 23-year-old.

Barcola’s Price Tag Could Turn Liverpool Away

Andoni Iraola and Liverpool would have to break the bank for Bradley Barcola. | Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Barcola would not have to worry about fighting for minutes should he make the move to Merseyside. Liverpool have a large hole on their right wing, one the PSG man could fill instantly.

In the last two seasons alone, Barcola tallied 34 goals and 26 assists for Enrique’s side, playing a major role in the team’s Ligue 1 and Champions League triumphs. The Frenchman is a lethal threat in the final third, capable of producing a big moment even when he is working with limited minutes for both club and country.

Barcola had to share his time on the pitch with Doué in France’s World Cup run this summer and he still managed to record three goals and one assist in North America. His speed and dribbling ability combined with his playmaking and versatility make him the perfect fit—on either side—for Liverpool’s depleted attack.

The Reds, though, would have to find the capital to finance the blockbuster transfer. Fabrice Hawkins reports PSG want a fee in the region of $193.4 million (€170 million) for Barcola, a price influenced by the recent eye-watering moves for Elliot Anderson and Morgan Rogers.

As keen as Liverpool are on Barcola, they reportedly value the France international below that amount, which could rip apart the transfer before fans even have time to dream of an attack featuring Barcola, Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitiké, Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai.

How Yan Diomandé’s Move to Real Madrid Hurts Liverpool

Yan Diomande is expected to join Real Madrid. | Stefan Koops/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Before the World Cup ended, 19-year-old Yan Diomande was linked with a move to PSG. The dazzling winger had agreed on personal terms with the French giants, and his arrival would have pushed Barcola further out the door.

Yet Real Madrid swooped in and reportedly snagged Diomande’s signature. The transfer eliminates another source of competition for Barcola at PSG, which could tempt the winger to give it another go at Parc des Princes.

According to L’Equipe, PSG losing out on Diomande has “changed the dynamics” of Barcola’s position with the club.

Still, Liverpool will hope Barcola’s wish to be a permanent starter will outweigh the player’s desire to remain in Paris, where he will likely once again play second-fiddle to Doué.

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