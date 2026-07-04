Brazil Receives Major Raphinha Injury Boost Ahead of Norway Clash

Brazil winger Raphinha returned to training with the national team on Friday, a welcome sight for Carlo Ancelotti as he gets his side prepared for a meeting with Norway this weekend.

Raphinha suffered a hamstring injury in the Seleção’s 3–0 win over Haiti back on June 19, only lasting 40 minutes in the group stage clash before limping off the pitch. The 29-year-old then missed Brazil’s group stage finale against Scotland and round of 32 bout against Japan.

With the round of 16 looming large, Raphinha completed his isolated training sessions and rejoined the team at the Columbia Park high-performance center in New Jersey. Now the only player missing from Ancelotti’s squad is Lucas Paquetá, who is nursing a thigh injury.

The midfielder is ruled out of Sunday’s clash with Norway, but Raphinha’s return ignited hope that the Barcelona star could feature at MetLife Stadium.

Will Raphinha Play for Brazil vs. Norway?

Raphinha missed Brazil’s last two matches with a hamstring injury. | MB Media/Getty Images

Despite training with the group, Raphinha is still not expected to play against Norway. According to Mundo Deportivo, the forward will sit out of the clash as a precaution and instead focus on returning to full fitness for a potential quarterfinals appearance.

The Spanish outlet reports Raphinha will likely still be on Ancelotti’s bench to support his teammates in what promises to be a thrilling affair against Erling Haaland and Co. The Manchester City star sits third in the Golden Boot race, with five goals in just three appearances at the 2026 World Cup.

Ancelotti’s defense must be at its best to silence Haaland; if not, then his attack needs to keep up with the striker’s output. Without Raphinha, much of the goalscoring burden will once again fall to Vinícius Júnior and Matheus Cunha.

Bournemouth winger Rayan is expected to complete Brazil’s frontline on Sunday. The teenager has impressed in Raphinha’s absence, creating six chances in his two starts and tallying an assist along the way.

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Raphinha Targets Brazil’s Potential Quarterfinals Clash

Raphinha has not found the back of the net for Brazil in 2026. | Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

If Raphinha indeed does not make an appearance against Norway, his entire focus will be on the quarterfinals—should Brazil make it that far. The Seleção will face the winner of Mexico vs. England in Miami on July 11.

Raphinha would have an extra week to hone his fitness before going up against either opponent, but he also would have little time to ease back into action. After three weeks on the sidelines, he would be thrown into the biggest match of his international career.

It would be the perfect time for Raphinha to get his swagger back for the national team. Despite all his success at Barcelona, the 29-year-old has just 11 goals in 41 appearances for Brazil. He is scoreless in his last nine appearances for the Seleção, with his last goal coming in March 2025.

With a place in the semifinals potentially on the line, Brazil cannot afford to welcome back Raphinha, only for the forward to underwhelm.

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