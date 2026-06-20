Raphinha Injury: Uncertainty, Distress Over Brazilian Star’s World Cup Status

Brazil is sweating over the fitness of star winger Raphinha, who had to be withdrawn before halftime in the Seleção’s win over Haiti in its second game of the 2026 World Cup.

The five-time World Cup champion cruised to a dominant 3–0 win over Haiti on Friday night to get off to the races in North America. As emphatic as Friday’s win was, it was far from perfect, especially given Raphinha had to come off injured before the interval.

The Barcelona winger pulled up and went to the ground, immediately signaling to the bench that he couldn’t continue. After receiving some medical attention on the pitch, he gingerly walked off and was replaced 40 minutes into the contest.

A massive pack of ice was placed on the forward’s hamstring as he sat and watched the second half from the bench. Brazil was able to navigate safely to its first win of the 2026 World Cup, but all eyes will be on the fitness status of one of the most important players in Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

What Injury Does Raphinha Have?

Carlo Ancelotti offered support to the injured Raphinha. | Dan Mullan/Getty Images

“Raphinha will be evaluated tomorrow,” Ancelotti said after Brazil’s win on Friday night. “We still don’t have much idea about what’s happened to his hamstring.”

The Brazilian soccer federation shared further details on Raphinha’s latest injury issue.

“The attacker felt pain on his hamstring muscle during the first half against Haiti,” Brazil said, via Mundo Deportivo. “The player has already started treatment and will be re-evaluated.”

It’s an ominous diagnosis for Raphinha, who’s been tormented by hamstring problems over the past year. The 29-year-old missed 23 games for club and country thanks to two separate hamstring injuries during 2025–26.

He missed over a month of action each time, with the latter setback suffered while representing Brazil in the March international break, preventing him from featuring for Barcelona during the climax of their Champions League and La Liga campaign.

Both Raphinha and Brazil will be hoping further tests bring good news, but given his recent injury history, the fear is that the star attacker could miss the rest of the 2026 World Cup.

Who Can Replace Raphinha For Brazil in 2026 World Cup?

Rayan (left) replaced Raphinha against Haiti. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

“Raphinha is the best player in the world at attacking depth,” Ancelotti said recently. It will be virtually impossible for Brazil to replace what Raphinha offers on and off the ball, but other players might be forced to step-up.

Rayan, 19, was Ancelotti’s pick to enter the pitch after Raphinha’s injury. The 19-year-old Bournemouth winger is a diamond in the making, but he failed to leave his mark against Haiti. Still, his talent is undeniable, and he appears in pole position to take over from the Barcelona winger moving forward.

Other alternatives include Zenit winger Luiz Henrique and Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli, but the pair feel much more at home on the left wing, a position Vinicius Junior has made his own. Still, Ancelotti could be forced to deploy them on the right.

Slightly tweaking the formation and playing with two strikers is another option. Matheus Cunha is capable of playing off another striker, so Igor Thiago could be introduced to play alongside him. Endrick is also in the mix after a promising World Cup debut.

Finally, if there was ever a time where Brazil desperately needed Neymar Jr. to return to full fitness, it’s right now. The legendary top goalscorer in the Seleçao’s history should be available next time out against Scotland, according to Ancelotti. If Raphinha can’t recover in time, the stage is set for Neymar to at least get a few minutes donning Brazil’s shirt for the first time in almost three years.

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