Brazil Predicted Lineup vs. Haiti: World Cup Group C

Brazil was outplayed by Morocco when the record five-time champion began its 2026 World Cup campaign last week, giving manager Carlo Ancelotti food for thought.

Things ought to be different against a Haiti team beaten by Scotland—albeit only narrowly—and ranked outside the world’s top 80. But nothing at the World Cup is ever a given.

Neymar didn’t make it onto the bench against Morocco and his involvement in Brazil’s second match is also in doubt. However, signs of progress are there, with the 34-year-old briefly involved in training on Wednesday—the first time at this World Cup. For now, though, he is primarily training alone.

If Brazil fails to win this one, it would be a national catastrophe, with all the pressure on qualifying for the knockout rounds pushed onto the final group match against Scotland.

This is the team Ancelotti could pick for the must-win match in Philadelphia.

Brazil Predicted XI vs. Haiti

Carlo Ancelotti could make some changes to his XI. | Sports Illustrated

Pick Your Brazil XI!

GK: Alisson—Arguably at fault for the goal Morocco scored but then ensured Brazil’s opening match got no worse with a late double save. Will hope for a cleaner performance here.

RB: Danilo—The veteran replaced Roger Ibañez, usually a center back for his club team, at halftime and is now expected to take to the field from the start.

CB: Marquinhos—The captain being heavily rested by Paris Saint-Germain during the club season to keep him fresh for the Champions League is also to Brazil’s benefit.

CB: Gabriel—A first clean sheet of the World Cup will be the order of the day for the center back so used to shutouts with his club team.

LB: Douglas Santos—Getting into attacking areas is going to be crucial for Brazil to stretch the field, because neither winger is likely to occupy those spaces.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

RM: Lucas Paquetá—Under pressure for his place from Luiz Henrique after being replaced by the Zenit man with only 61 minutes played last time. Won’t stick to his flank, but Danilo is unlikely to need quite so much protection behind him as Ibañez did.

CM: Bruno Guimarães—Tasked with being the midfield runner and doing a bit of everything. Will be keen to add to his assist in the Group C opener.

CM: Casemiro—Didn’t see all that much of the ball against Morocco and lost more than 50% of his 13 duels. This should be a different game that offers the veteran more control.

LM: Raphinha—Brazil’s most consistently threatening player in its first match came away from that fixture without a goal or assist.

ST: Matheus Cunha—The Manchester United forward could come into the lineup in place of Brentford’s Igor Thiago, who missed good chances after being trusted against Morocco.

ST: Vinícius Júnior—As long as Brazil have Vini Jr, it has a chance to win any match. He just needs to stay in the game for longer spells.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC