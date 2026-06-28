Brazil Predicted Lineup vs. Japan: World Cup Round of 32

Topping Group C hasn’t resulted in an easy round of 32 tie for Brazil, whose World Cup knockout campaign begins with the challenge of overcoming Japan.

The Seleção haven’t had to perform at top gear in North America so far, with routine 3–0 wins over Haiti and Scotland following its opening draw with Morocco. Standards will need to be raised against an undefeated Japan team brimming with belief, character and quality.

Fortunately, Carlo Ancelotti boasts a fairly decent roster himself, littered with world-class forwards and experienced heads further back. The recent return of Neymar adds another weapon to the Italian’s arsenal.

Here’s Brazil’s possible XI for Monday’s crucial match.

Brazil Predicted XI vs. Japan

Neymar must wait for his return to the XI. | Sports Illustrated

Pick Your Brazil XI!

GK: Alisson—Merely a spectator for Brazil’s last two matches, the Liverpool goalkeeper will be stretched by Japan’s silky offense, which has scored seven times already this summer.

RB: Danilo—Japan left wing back Keito Nakamura has been essential to his side’s success to date, offering thrust and speed on the flank. 34-year-old Danilo will have trouble keeping him in check.

CB: Marquinhos—Ayase Ueda, the 2025–26 Eredivisie top scorer for Feyenoord, has already netted twice in North America. Marquinhos will be forced to utilize all of his vast experience.

CB: Gabriel—Japan is always willing to press high and Gabriel’s incisive passes through the lines could be essential to joy in Houston.

LB: Douglas Santos—Fullback is definitely Brazil’s weakest department, but Santos is yet to put a foot wrong down the left flank.

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CM: Bruno Guimarães—Allowed greater attacking freedom against Scotland, Guimarães rewarded Ancelotti with two assists. Japan might not allow him such time and space to pick his passes, however.

CM: Casemiro—The 34-year-old is unbeaten in his last nine matches for club and country and will look to be the Seleção’s lucky omen.

RW: Rayan—Rayan’s spectacular ascent continues. Having only joined Bournemouth from Vasco da Gama in January, he’s now cemented himself as one of Ancelotti’s trusted attacking lieutenants.

AM: Lucas Paquetá—Neymar’s return from injury does threaten Paquetá’s starting berth moving forward, but the Flamengo star is safe for now as Ancelotti’s No. 10.

LW: Vinicius Junior—The Real Madrid dynamo has been electric this summer, scoring in each of Brazil’s games so far and proving his side’s catalyst in offense. Japan might have to double or even triple up on the speedster.

ST: Matheus Cunha—Cunha has been similarly prolific after a surprise snubbing in Brazil’s first match. Ancelotti has learned his lesson, though, and the Manchester United man has now delivered three goals in his last two games.

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