Brazil vs. Japan—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Brazil’s pathway to a record-extending sixth World Cup title is currently blocked by Japan, its first knockout opponent in the round of 32.

First place in Group C wasn’t enough to avoid an incredibly awkward fixture and an early exit is feasible given the quality the Samurai Blue possesses. Scoring seven times across a win and two draws in Group F, Japan has impressed with its fluid soccer and industrious approach out of possession.

The South American giant has already had a warning of Japan’s talents, losing 3–2 to the Asians in a friendly last October. That was a first defeat for them in this fixture, however, with 11 wins and two draws from the prior 13 clashes.

Brazil cannot afford even a whiff of complacency on Monday in Houston’s NRG Stadium, its superstars required to rebuff the pressure felt as favorites and showcase its best.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men sauntered into the knockout phase without breaking stride, an opening draw with Morocco followed by remarkably routine three-goal wins over Haiti and Scotland. Brazil is still finding its feet in North America, but there are zero doubts over the sheer power it boasts across the field.

Monday’s tie promises to be one of the tournament’s most tantalizing so far.

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Brazil vs. Japan Score Prediction

Brazil Edges into Round of 16

Brazil’s fearsome attack should get the job done. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

One must empathize with Japan, handed an unfortunate round of 32 match-up despite being one of the tournament’s most enjoyable watches. Hajime Moriyasu’s men are capable of springing a surprise, but perfection will be required to overcome a fiercely backed Brazil.

The Seleção are simply superior to their upcoming opponents in every department, with Ancelotti’s roster stacked with enviable options. A fearsome forward line is its most lethal weapon, but world-class options in midfield, defense and between the posts ensures they will be nigh on impossible to thwart.

Japan’s high press could ruffle Brazilian feathers, but the five-time champions have the class to overcome Monday’s challenge.

Expect some enthraling soccer to be played in front of over 72,000 supporters in Houston.

Brazil’s in-form forwards : Neymar’s return from injury against Scotland has understandably stolen attention, but his fellow forwards are those Japan really need to nullify. Vinicius Junior has scored in each match to date, managing a total of five goal involvements, while Matheus Cunha has delivered three goals during two starts.

: Neymar’s return from injury against Scotland has understandably stolen attention, but his fellow forwards are those Japan really need to nullify. Vinicius Junior has scored in each match to date, managing a total of five goal involvements, while Matheus Cunha has delivered three goals during two starts. Confidence in the Japan camp: The Samurai Blue is unbeaten in its last 10 matches across all competitions, during which time it has conceded just seven goals—two of which were at the hands of Brazil. Five successive clean sheets prior to the tournament shows its capacity to scrap to victory.

Prediction: Brazil 2–1 Japan

Brazil could name an unchanged team. | Sports Illustrated

Raphinha is once again expected to sit out Monday’s match after suffering a fresh hamstring injury against Haiti. While his tournament is not over, the Japan clash appears likely to come too soon for the Barcelona star.

Neymar’s comeback was celebrated wildly, but he currently poses no threat to a settled front four which includes the in-form Vinicius and Cunha, as well as Lucas Paquetá at No. 10 and Rayan on the right flank.

No changes are expected from the team that beat Scotland so comfortably.

Brazil predicted lineup vs. Japan (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Santos; Guimarães, Casemiro; Rayan, Paquetá, Vinicius; Cunha.

Japan Predicted Lineup vs. Brazil

Japan has the talent to hurt Brazil. | Sports Illustrated

Kõ Itakura could be sorely missed against Brazil’s glitzy offense, with the Ajax center back coming off injured before half time of the stalemate with Sweden last time out. If he’s unavailable, Moriyasu could turn to Shōgo Taniguchi, who started the opening draw with the Netherlands.

Daizen Maeda was on the scoresheet against Sweden and is competing with Junya Itō for a starting berth as one of the two forwards supporting star striker Ayase Ueda. Takefusa Kubo would ordinarily start in the offense, but is missing through a knee complaint.

Daichi Kamada should re-enter the front three after being used deeper against Sweden, forcing a reshuffle which will lead to Ritsu Dōan reprising his wing back role and Yukinari Sugawara dropping out of the XI.

Japan predicted lineup vs. Brazil (3-4-2-1): Suzuki; Tomiyasu, Taniguchi, H. Itõ; Dōan, Sano, Tanaka, Nakamura; Maeda, Kamada; Ueda.

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What Time Does Brazil vs. Japan Kick Off?

Location : Houston, United States

: Houston, United States Stadium : NRG Stadium

: NRG Stadium Date : Monday, June 29

: Monday, June 29 Kick-off Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

How to Watch Brazil vs. Japan on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom TBC

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