Brazil vs. Norway—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
Brazil and Norway clash in the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup in their eighth ever meeting, with history heavily favoring the Seleção.
The South Americans have won five of the previous seven encounters, including a 4-1 victory in their most recent meeting in 2022.
Norway, however, arrives as a transformed side, led by one of the world’s most feared strikers in Erling Haaland. It has scored 10 goals at this tournament, boasting a 23% conversion rate, 7.66 xG and 37% crossing accuracy—all among the highest in the competition.
Brazil has been just as dangerous in attack, scoring nine goals with an 8.31 xG, with Vinícius Júnior and Matheus Cunha combining for seven. With both sides in top form, this promises to be one of the standout matches of the knockout stage.
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Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.