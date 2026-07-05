Brazil vs. Norway—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Brazil and Norway clash in the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup in their eighth ever meeting, with history heavily favoring the Seleção.

The South Americans have won five of the previous seven encounters, including a 4-1 victory in their most recent meeting in 2022.

Norway, however, arrives as a transformed side, led by one of the world’s most feared strikers in Erling Haaland. It has scored 10 goals at this tournament, boasting a 23% conversion rate, 7.66 xG and 37% crossing accuracy—all among the highest in the competition.

Brazil has been just as dangerous in attack, scoring nine goals with an 8.31 xG, with Vinícius Júnior and Matheus Cunha combining for seven. With both sides in top form, this promises to be one of the standout matches of the knockout stage.

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