Brentford vs. Liverpool: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

It’s back to Premier League business for Liverpool this Saturday, with the high-scoring Champions League victory over LASK In midweek a much-needed salve following the bruising defeat to Manchester City.

It’s still somewhat difficult to get a read on where Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool are at in their development currently, after a mixed bag of an opening to the new era.

Brentford will provide a thorough inspection of the Reds’s credentials on Saturday, with the Gtech Community Stadium ranking as one of the least charitable places to visit in the league these days.

The fact that Liverpool travel to London with several key players missing only make the challenge greater, but this is exactly the sort of game Iraola needs to be targeting for three points if his team are to be taken seriously as more than just top-five contenders.

Brentford vs. Liverpool Score Prediction

Points Shared in End-to-End Encounter

Liverpool need Bradley Barcola on song. | Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/PA Images via Getty Images

Liverpool need a spark to get their Premier League campaign going, but Brentford away is far from the ideal fixture to go looking for it.

The Bees are one of only three teams left unbeaten this season and have swatted aside Chelsea and Tottenham at the Gtech Community Stadium already in 2026–27. Incredibly, Brentford currently sit above Liverpool in the table for the first time since March 1938.

Still, Keith Andrews’s side have drawn four of their six matches in the Premier League so far, and have made a habit of leaving points on the table—see the games against Leeds and Sunderland.

With several big Liverpool names out, Bradley Barcola will need to bring his midweek hat trick boots for this one.

H2H record : In 20 previous meetings, the Reds have won 15 times against Brentford, but could not get a victory home or away last season, losing the corresponding fixture 3–2 in 2025–26.

: In 20 previous meetings, the Reds have won 15 times against Brentford, but could not get a victory home or away last season, losing the corresponding fixture 3–2 in 2025–26. Getting carried away: Since their promotion to the Premier League, no team has dropped more points from winning positions than Brentford (102)

Since their promotion to the Premier League, no team has dropped more points from winning positions than Brentford (102) Away day blues: Liverpool have won just five times on the road in the Premier League in 2026.

Prediction: Brentford 2–2 Liverpool

Brentford Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Nathan Collins remains a major doubt as he continues to recover from a calf injury, while summer signing and fellow center back Jannik Schuster is also a question mark with a knock.

Further forward, Brentford are set to be without Mikkel Damsgaard (ankle), Antoni Milambo (ACL) and Kevin Schade (shoulder). In the absence of top scorer Schade, Dango Ouattara could get a start out on the left.

Former Liverpool forward Fábio Carvalho is also in contention after scoring during his brief cameo in the win over Chelsea. He is one of three former Reds on the Bees roster along with Caoimhín Kelleher and Sepp van den Berg.

Brentford predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Van den Berg, Diouf; Yarmoliuk, Janelt; Anthony, Lewis-Potter, Ouattara; Thiago.

Liverpool likely remain without Alexander Isak (thigh), Cody Gakpo (ankle) and Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring), who have all missed the last two matches through injury.

Ryan Gravenberch’s red card against City last weekend adds to Iraola’s selection headache with the midfielder another player unavailable for the trip to London.

As a result, academy graduates Lewis Koumas and Trey Nyoni are in line to feature—with the latter set for his first-ever inclusion in a Premier League starting lineup.

Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitiké and Giovanni Leoni are Liverpool’s long-term absentees.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Brentford (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Araújo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Nyoni, Mac Allister; Muñoz, Wirtz, Barcola; Koumas.

What Time Does Brentford vs. Liverpool Kick Off?

Location : London, England.

: London, England. Stadium : Gtech Community Stadium

: Gtech Community Stadium Date : Saturday, Oct. 17

: Saturday, Oct. 17 Kick-off Time : 3:00 p.m. BST / 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT

: 3:00 p.m. BST / 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT Referee : John Brooks

: John Brooks VAR: Darren England

How to Watch Brentford vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States fuboTV, Peacock, NBCSN, SiriusXM FC Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 5 Canada