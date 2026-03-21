Brighton vs. Liverpool: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Liverpool continue their pursuit of Champions League qualification when they travel to Brighton & Hove Albion in Saturday’s early Premier League kick off.

The Reds returned to winning ways midweek as they punched their ticket to the Champions League last eight, securing a 4–1 aggregate victory over Galatasaray to raise morale. However, their generally higher quality European performances have seldom been replicated in the Premier League this term.

A defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers and draw at home to struggling Tottenham Hotspur, which felt like a loss, have hampered Liverpool’s push for a top-five finish—almost certainly enough for Champions League qualification. They need a third win of the season against Brighton to get their bid back on track.

The Seagulls have won three of their last four matches to shoot up the standings and now boast a satisfying record of 10 victories, draws and defeats from their 30 Premier League matches this term. Despite their recent improvements, Fabian Hürzeler’s men, much like their upcoming opponents, remain an entirely unpredictable force.

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Brighton vs. Liverpool Score Prediction

Liverpool Stumble Domestically Again

Liverpool have rarely convinced in the league this term. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside/Getty Images.

Liverpool will be considered favorites for their final outing before the March international break, but Arne Slot’s men cannot be trusted to deliver despite an impressive midweek win over Galatasaray. There have simply been too many false dawns this season.

Brighton are in strong form and showcased their ability to mix it with the best during their recent defeat at home to Arsenal. They were unfortunate to come away with nothing to show for a solid performance but it will offer them confidence this weekend.

If Liverpool emulate their performance levels from Wednesday, they will secure three precious points, but they are just too unreliable to back.

Amex Stadium woes : Liverpool do not particularly enjoy trips to the south coast. They have won just two of their last seven journeys to Brighton, tasting three defeats in that period—including one last season. The Seagulls are generally strong on their own patch, losing just three of 15 home league games this term.

: Liverpool do not particularly enjoy trips to the south coast. They have won just two of their last seven journeys to Brighton, tasting three defeats in that period—including one last season. The Seagulls are generally strong on their own patch, losing just three of 15 home league games this term. European hangover : Fatigue could play a significant part in Saturday’s affair. Slot named a full-strength XI midweek and is likely to field a similar starting lineup at the Amex. Brighton’s intense pressing may potentially take advantage of tired legs. Liverpool’s habit of conceding late goals has also raised concerns over the fitness levels of Slot’s team.

: Fatigue could play a significant part in Saturday’s affair. Slot named a full-strength XI midweek and is likely to field a similar starting lineup at the Amex. Brighton’s intense pressing may potentially take advantage of tired legs. Liverpool’s habit of conceding late goals has also raised concerns over the fitness levels of Slot’s team. Traveling troubles: Liverpool’s away record certainly doesn’t inspire confidence. They have won just six of 15 on the road in the Premier League and have a -1 goal difference on their travels.

Prediction: Brighton 1–1 Liverpool

Brighton Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Brighton have just two absentees. | FotMob

Brighton know they will be without long-term absentees Adam Webster and Stefanos Tzimas for Liverpool’s visit, but Kaoru Mitoma is back from the ankle injury that sidelined him for last weekend’s narrow win at Sunderland.

James Milner, now the Premier League’s record appearance maker, could start against his former club, joining fellow experienced head Pascal Groß in the center of the pitch.

Lewis Dunk will have to be careful against Liverpool as any yellow card picked up would see him suspended for two matches.

Brighton predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadıoğlu; Milner, Groß; Gómez, Rutter, Minteh; Welbeck.

Mohamed Salah must be replaced. | FotMob

Mohamed Salah is an unfortunate absentee for Liverpool after he impressed in the second half of the Galatasaray win, the Egyptian coming off injured with 15 minutes remaining. Slot has since confirmed the veteran’s absence for Brighton, and he will also miss the international break, too.

Dominik Szoboszlai, another scorer on Wednesday, appears likely to fill in at right wing. An attacking reshuffle could also pave the way for Cody Gakpo’s return on the left flank despite his disappointing recent form.

Slot has cast doubt over Joe Gomez’s availability for Saturday’s game, insisting that the defender might not be involved at all. If he does travel, he’s been ruled out of the starting lineup by his manager.

Alexander Isak, Wataru Endo, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni continue their recovery from long-term fitness issues.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Brighton (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Frimpong, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac AllisterJones; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitiké.

What Time Does Brighton vs. Liverpool Kick Off?

Location : Falmer, England

: Falmer, England Stadium : Amex Stadium

: Amex Stadium Date : Saturday, March. 21

: Saturday, March. 21 Kick-off Time : 12:30 p.m. GMT / 8:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 a.m. ET

: 12:30 p.m. GMT / 8:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 a.m. ET Referee : Darren England

: Darren England VAR: James Bell

How to Watch Brighton vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Mexico FOX One

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