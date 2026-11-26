Bruno Fernandes had himself to thank for the bizarre circumstances of his second goal in Wednesday’s 2–2 draw between Manchester United and Sporting CP.

Having netted from the penalty spot shortly after halftime, Fernandes was soon scoring a second goal when, just two minutes later, a tame strike from the edge of the penalty area took an unfathomable deflection off of the uneven ground and bounced over the head of the helpess Kaique Pereira in Sporting’s goal.

Such incidents are rare in modern, high-level fixtures. Things have changed dramatically even in the 30 years since title-winning goalkeeper Tim Flowers was similarly embarrassed by Liverpool’s Stan Collymore in a Premier League match from 1995 that is still a regular feature of soccer blooper reels. Today, such matches are usually played on pristine pitches pruned by an entire team of staff, so it was a real surprise to see such an egregious bobble cost Sporting on their own pitch.

In reality, however, the divot the ball crucially struck was unintentionally made by Fernandes himself just moments earlier.

In the build-up to the goal, Fernandes chased down a pass to the Sporting goalkeeper. Once the ball had been played beyond him, the Portugal midfielder dug his foot into the turf to stop his forward momentum and turn back around quickly.

Fernandes’s left boot created a mark in the pitch that, just seconds later, coincidentally sent the ball ricocheting beyond Kaique. You couldn’t script it.

"This is the assist of the season" 😅



Bruno Fernandes created the divot in the turf which led to his second goal of the evening for Man Utd 🪄



📺 Watch live on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB pic.twitter.com/c4g2sC33pA — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 25, 2026

Fernandes: I Didn’t Realize What Happened

Fernandes’s celebrations were muted. | Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

It was a bittersweet moment for Fernandes. He has been open with his determination to lead United back to victory—so much so that he has postponed his own contract talks to avoid any distractions—but he had just put his side ahead against the club with which he made his name in his homeland.

“It was a strange goal,” Fernandes laughed after the final whistle. “It took me a while to realize the ball had gone in. I don’t know [why I didn’t celebrate], that’s just how I felt in the moment.

“I don’t think a player shows more or less respect based on whether or not they celebrate. In the end, I didn’t celebrate, or at least, I didn’t do it very effusively.”

Sporting holds an obvious place in Fernandes’s heart. Alongside trying not to celebrate his goals, the 32-year-old went as far as to admit his interest in a return to the club in the future.

“[The door] was never closed,” he confessed. “As I’ve already said, Sporting has a very special place in my heart and always will.

“Whether or not that’s possible depends a lot on the coach who’s here, the president, and many people wanting it to happen—including me, obviously. But I’m not closing that door and I never will, because I was very happy here and I don’t think like many players who say ‘don’t go back to where you were happy,’ because I think I was happy here and I can be again, if that happens.”